USA | CFO Moves – week ending April 6, 2018

Adobe [SAN JOSE, Calif.] (NASDAQ: ADBE) announced the appointment of John Murphy as executive vice president and Chief Financial Officer. Murphy will assume the CFO role from Adobe EVP and CFO Mark Garrett, who announced his intent to retire earlier this year. Currently Adobe’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller, Murphy has more than 25 years of experience. Prior to his role at Adobe, Murphy was SVP and Chief Accounting Officer and Controller at Qualcomm. Previously he spent 10 years at DIRECTV, ultimately leaving the company as SVP and Chief Accounting Officer and Controller. Murphy also held senior financial positions at Experian and Nestlé and began his professional career at PWC.



Park Place Technologies [CLEVELAND, OH] announced the addition of Tony Tricarichi as its Chief Financial Officer. Tony previously served as a partner at KPMG. He also served as Vice President of Business Integration for CBIZ, Inc., and as Vice President of Rubbermaid, Inc’s., in Housewares Division. Tony previously served as Interim CFO in December 2017 before taking on the position full time.



Advance Auto Parts, Inc. [ROANOKE, Va.] (NYSE: AAP) announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Tom Okray has decided to leave the organization, effective April 15, 2018. Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer Jeff Shepherd will serve as interim CFO in addition to his current responsibilities. Shepherd joined Advance during the first quarter of 2017 from General Motors where he held various accounting and finance leadership roles, including his most recent role as Controller, General Motors Europe. A certified public accountant, Shepherd also worked at Ernst & Young for more than 15 years and was a partner with the firm.



Grainger [CHICAGO] (NYSE: GWW) announced it has appointed Thomas Okray as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Okray will succeed Ron Jadin who, as previously announced, will retire from Grainger after 20 years with the company, 10 of which as Senior Vice President and CFO. Most recently, Okray served as Executive Vice President and CFO for Advance Auto Parts. Prior to that, Okray was Vice President Finance, Global Customer Fulfillment at Amazon. Okray spent the majority of his career at General Motors in finance and supply chain related roles.



PriceSmart Inc. [SAN DIEGO] (NASDAQ: PSMT) announced the appointment of Maarten Jager as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Jager will replace John M. Heffner who has served in that role since January 2004 and had previously announced his plans to retire from the Company. Mr. Jager currently serves as Senior Vice President of Walmart International, where he has worked since 2014. During his tenure at Walmart, he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sam’s Club from 2015 to 2018 and as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of its Asia division from 2014 to 2015. Prior to Walmart, from 2013 to 2014, Mr. Jager worked as a consultant to public and private companies. Mr. Jager worked 14 years at Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., before devoting six more years to Diageo North America Inc. to oversee many different financial responsibilities.



Overstock.com, Inc. [SALT LAKE CITY] (NASDAQ: OSTK) has named Gregory J. Iverson as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Iverson is replacing Robert Hughes, who is retiring from his current role with Overstock.com in order to become CFO of DeSoto Inc.



Call9 [BROOKLYN, N.Y.] announced the hiring of Rachel Amalfitano as its new chief financial officer. Amalfitano was formerly chief financial officer at VillageCare. Amalfitano has also held financial leadership positions at large New York-based managed care organizations over the past 17 years. Amalfitano started her career at Deloitte.



Schneider National, Inc. [GREEN BAY, Wis.] (NYSE: SNDR) announced Stephen L. Bruffett will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer on April 29, 2018. Bruffett replaces Lori A. Lutey, who announced her retirement earlier in the year. Prior to joining Schneider, Bruffett served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Con-way Inc. Before joining Con-way in 2008, Bruffett held senior leadership positions at YRC Worldwide Inc., rising to the role of Executive Vice President and CFO, and American Freightways.



Macy’s, Inc. [CINCINNATI] (NYSE: M) announced that Karen Hoguet, Chief Financial Officer since 1997, has decided to retire. Hoguet began her career at Federated Department Stores in 1982 and was appointed to the role of Chief Financial Officer in 1997.



NCI Building Systems, Inc. [HOUSTON] (NYSE: NCS) announced that Mark E. Johnson, the Company’s Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer has informed the Board of Directors of his plans to retire.



NextCure, Inc. [BELTSVILLE, Md.] announced the appointment of Steve Cobourn as Chief Financial Officer. Previously, Cobourn was the Chief Financial Officer of Vaccinex, Inc. Prior to joining Vaccinex, Mr. Cobourn was Vice President of Finance, Treasurer, and Corporate Officer of Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc.



Strategic Funding [NEW YORK] announced that Anthony Rose has assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer. Rose, who developed strategic and financial initiatives at JPMorgan Chase, Credit Suisse and most recently, Dime Community Bancshares, brings over 15 years of leadership experience in the finance industry.



Zilliant [AUSTIN, Texas] announced that Phil Fraher has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Fraher joins Zilliant from Bask Technologies, where he was President and CFO. Fraher’s experience includes serving as CEO, COO and CFO for FuelQuest. Other roles include President and CEO of Visual Numerics, Inc., COO and CFO of Brightmail, Inc., and financial management positions at Cahners Business Information Electronic Media Division, Pilot Software, and Dun & Bradstreet.



Neiman Marcus Group [DALLAS] announced the appointment of Adam Orvos as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Orvos will begin his new position on April 25, 2018. Adam assumes this role from Dale Stapleton, who has served as Interim Chief Financial Officer since June of 2017. Dale has been with Neiman Marcus Group for more than 17 years, and will continue to serve as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, a role he has held since 2010. Adam began his retail career in 1987 with the May Department Stores Company in St. Louis. In 1992, he joined the Foley’s division of May Stores in Houston, and was named Vice President and Controller in 2000 and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in 2004. In 2006, Adam joined Belk Department Stores as Senior Vice President, Finance, Corporate Controller, and in 2009 he became their Executive Vice President of Human Resources. After four years, Adam was appointed Chief Financial Officer, a role he held for three years. Adam was most recently at Total Wine & More where he served as Executive Vice President of Retail and most recently was promoted to Chief Executive Officer.



SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. [HOUMA, La.] (NYSE: SMHI) announced that Matthew R. Cenac has stepped down as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. With Mr. Cenac’s departure, the Company announced the appointment of Jesús Llorca as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Llorca has served as the Company’s Executive Vice President of Corporate Development since June 1, 2017 and served as a Vice President of SEACOR Holdings, Inc. from May 2007 to May 2017. Mr. Llorca has over 17 years of industry experience.





Cable One, Inc. [PHOENIX] (NYSE: CABO) announced that Kevin P. Coyle, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, intends to retire from the company in early 2019. Coyle joined Cable ONE in 2015. Before joining Cable ONE, he served as CFO of Elauwit Networks, Inc.



MaxLinear, Inc. [CARLSBAD, Calif.] (NYSE: MXL) announced that Adam Spice, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has given notice that he will be leaving the Company on May 23, 2018, to become Chief Financial Officer of Rocket Lab.



Rocket Lab [Huntington Beach, California] announced the appointment of Adam Spice as Chief Financial Officer. Spice joins Rocket Lab following seven years at MaxLinear, Inc. Prior to his time at MaxLinear, Mr. Spice held a variety of executive roles at Broadcom Corporation, including Vice President, Finance, Corporate Development, Treasurer, and Vice President and General Manager of its Mobile Power Management Business. From June 1996 to July 2000, Mr. Spice held Senior Finance Management positions at Intel Corporation in its Planning and Logistics group and Intel Capital. Mr. Spice previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Symwave Corporation. Spice commences his role at Rocket Lab on 24 May 2018.



Genius Brands International [BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.] (NASDAQ: GNUS) announced the appointment of Robert Denton as Chief Financial Officer, effective April 18, 2018. Denton previously worked alongside Genius Brands’ Chairman and CEO Andy Heyward for five years while serving as CFO of DIC Entertainment. Denton has spent the past six years in the role of CFO/Controller for Atlys Inc. Other previously held executive positions include Chief Operating Officer at Artisan Home Entertainment; Vice President of Finance for LIVE Home Video and VP, Chief Accounting Officer of LIVE Entertainment. He got his professional start with Ernst & Young’s Century City office most recently as a Senior Manager.



JAKKS Pacific, Inc. [SANTA MONICA, Calif.] (NASDAQ: JAKK) announced the appointment of Brent Novak as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Until March 2018, Mr. Novak served as Chief Financial Officer of the Ixia Business Group, a business unit of Keysight Technologies, Inc. Mr. Novak began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, most recently as a Manager in the Emerging Technology Group, before joining Idealab, where he most recently served as its Director of Finance and Corporate Development.



Watts Water Technologies, Inc. [NORTH ANDOVER, Mass.] (NYSE: WTS) announced that Todd A. Trapp, its Chief Financial Officer, has decided to leave the Company to pursue a new opportunity. Robert J. Pagano, Jr., the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will act as Chief Financial Officer on an interim basis.



Abiomed, Inc. [DANVERS, Mass.] (NASDAQ: ABMD) announced that Todd A. Trapp was appointed as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Trapp joins Abiomed from Watts Water Technologies, Inc., where he served as CFO since 2015. Prior to joining Watts Water Technologies, Mr. Trapp spent 13 years in a variety of financial and operational roles at Honeywell International Inc. At Honeywell, Mr. Trapp served as Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis, Chief Financial Officer of the Airlines Business Unit, Director of Finance for the Transportation Systems Division, Investor Relations Manager and other senior finance positions. Prior to joining Honeywell, Mr. Trapp held several treasury and finance operational roles at United Business Media, Inc. and Pearson, Inc.



Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc. [NEW YORK] (OTC Pink: AMBS) announced the appointment of Barney Monte as interim Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Monte co-founded Ozado Partners LLC. Prior to co-founding Ozado Partners, Mr. Monte’s senior-level investment banking positions included head of International and Asia investment banking for a middle market focused U.S. based broker-dealer.



Helmerich & Payne, Inc. [TULSA, Okla.] (NYSE: HP) announced the hiring and appointment of Mark W. Smith as Chief Financial Officer Designate effective May 1, 2018, and that Mr. Smith shall be appointed to succeed Juan Pablo Tardio as Chief Financial Officer upon Mr. Tardio’s retirement from that position, which shall occur on June 30, 2018. Smith previously served in various leadership roles at Atwood Oceanics, Inc., including as the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from 2015 to 2017, Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Controller from 2014 to 2015, Vice President–Corporate Services from 2011 to 2014, and Director–Internal Audit from 2009 to 2011. Prior to joining Atwood Oceanics, Mr. Smith served as Partner at Calvetti Ferguson P.C. from 2006 to 2009, Senior Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP from 2003 to 2006, and Consultant at Gunn Partners from 2000 to 2003. Prior to joining Gunn Partners, Mr. Smith served in various roles at Arthur Anderson LLP.



Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. [BRIDGEVILLE, PA] (NASDAQ: USAP) announced that Christopher T. Scanlon has been named Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the Company. Scanlon most recently served as Controller and Chief Accounting Officer of Nasdaq-listed L.B. Foster Company, which he joined in 2012. During his tenure there, Mr. Scanlon served as Acting Chief Financial Officer, from April 2017 until September 2017. From 2009 to 2012, Mr. Scanlon was a Division Controller for Education Management Corporation. Prior to that, Mr. Scanlon held positions of increasing responsibilities with Bayer Corporation, and previously Nasdaq-listed Respironics, Inc.



Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. [MADISON, Wis.] (NASDAQ: CLRB) announced the appointment of Brian M. Posner as chief financial officer. Mr. Posner joins Cellectar from Alliqua BioMedical, where he was chief financial officer. Prior to Alliqua, he was chief financial officer at Ocean Power Technologies and at Power Medical Interventions. Earlier, Mr. Posner spent nine years at Pharmacopeia, where he rose from director of finance to chief financial officer before the company was acquired by Ligand Pharmaceuticals. Before Pharmacopeia, he was chief financial officer and vice president of operations at Photosynthetic Harvest, and regional chief financial officer at Omnicare.



FalconStor Software, Inc. [AUSTIN, Texas] (OTCQB: FALC) announced the appointment of Brad Wolfe as Chief Financial Officer. In concert with this appointment, Pat McClain, FalconStor’s current Chief Financial Officer, will transition into a senior advisor role in continued support of the Company’s strategic plan execution. Wolfe was most recently serving as CFO for Asure Software.



JVM Realty Corp. (JVM) [OAK BROOK, Ill.] announced the promotion of Jason Kovich to chief financial officer. Kovich joined the company in 2005 as a financial analyst and director of property management software. He subsequently served as an asset manager and controller before being promoted to vice president of finance in 2017.



WiSilica [LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.] announced the appointment of Scott Poteracki as Chief Financial (CFO) and Operating Officer (COO). Poteracki joins WiSilica from Cubex LLC, where he served as the company’s COO and CFO. Scott has also held CFO positions at Cray Inc., MTI and Nexiant before continuing his career at Broadcom and Motorola.



Intralinks [NEW YORK] announced that Shay Gonen has joined the company as its new chief financial officer (CFO). Prior to joining Intralinks, Gonen was the CFO of ClickSoftware. He also served as CFO of a business unit of Verint Systems. Before that, Gonen held senior positions at MRV Communications, including CFO at its Los Angeles headquarters and general manager of their Israeli operation.



Payspan [ATLANTA] announced that it has appointed Mark Chapman as the company’s new President & CFO. Chapman was previously CEO of VoApps. Chapman also has prior experience with Primus Capital, the growth-oriented private equity firm that made a major growth investment in Payspan in December 2016. Prior to his role as CEO of VoApps, he served as CFO of Vendormate, Inc., a Primus-backed SaaS-based healthcare IT company, until it was acquired in November 2014 by GHX, LLC, at the time a Thoma Bravo-backed company.



