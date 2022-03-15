Tokens.com Announces Listing of Warrants on the NEO Exchange

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) (“Tokens.com” or the “Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in Web3 crypto assets and businesses linked to the Metaverse and NFTs, is pleased to announce that the NEO Exchange (the “NEO”) has accepted for listing 8,888,948 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the “Warrants”) for trading on the NEO, which were issued in connection with a private placement offering of units by the Company that closed on November 16, 2021 (the “Offering”).



Up to an additional 506,668 warrants may be listed at a future date subject to exercise of certain broker warrants issued in connection with the Offering. For more information about the Offering, please refer to the Company’s news release dated November 16, 2021, which is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.



Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $1.15 per common share until November 16, 2024. The Warrants are governed by the terms of a warrant indenture dated November 16, 2021 (the “Warrant Indenture”) between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada as warrant agent, a copy of which is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Subsequent to the closing of the Offering, the warrant agent was changed from Computershare to Odyssey Trust Company. For further details regarding the Warrants, please refer to the Warrant Indenture.



The Warrants are expected to commence trading on the NEO at the open of markets on March 17, 2022 under the trading symbol “COIN.WT”.



About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded Web3 company that owns and invests in an inventory of Metaverse, NFT, DeFi, and gaming based digital assets. Tokens.com’s focus is to invest in and build Web3 businesses through its primary entity and subsidiaries. Tokens.com is the majority owner of Metaverse Group, one of the world’s first virtual real estate companies. Hulk Labs, a wholly-owned Tokens.com subsidiary, focuses on investing in play-to-earn revenue generating gaming tokens and NFTs. Additionally, Tokens.com owns and stakes crypto assets to earn additional tokens. Through its growing digital assets and NFTs, Tokens.com provides public market investors with a simple and secure way to gain exposure to Web3.

Visit Tokens.com to learn more.

