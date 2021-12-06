Crypto cloud economies are the next emerging market investment frontier and the Metaverse is at the forefront of this Web 3.0 internet evolution. The Metaverse is a set of interconnected, experiential, 3D virtual worlds where people located anywhere can socialize in real-time to form a persistent, user-owned, internet economy spanning the digital and physical worlds.
The Metaverse is still emerging, but many key components have started to take shape and are revolutionizing everything from e-commerce to media & entertainment, and even real estate. Our Grayscale Decentraland Report and Decentraland Tour make this concept more tangible by introducing one of the leading blockchain-based virtual worlds—Decentraland.
Download the full The Metaverse report below.
The Metaverse is still emerging, but many key components have started to take shape and are revolutionizing everything from e-commerce to media & entertainment, and even real estate. Our Grayscale Decentraland Report and Decentraland Tour make this concept more tangible by introducing one of the leading blockchain-based virtual worlds—Decentraland.
Download the full The Metaverse report below.
Laurent Leloup
Cofondateur et associé Finyear
"La blockchain n’est pas la révolution tant annoncée, elle n’est que l’outil d’un monde lui-même entré en révolution"
(Extrait de Blockchain, la révolution de la confiance.
Cofondateur et associé Finyear
"La blockchain n’est pas la révolution tant annoncée, elle n’est que l’outil d’un monde lui-même entré en révolution"
(Extrait de Blockchain, la révolution de la confiance.