Take Your Finance Service Delivery Model to the Next Level with International SAP Conference on Central Finance

articles liés
-
Empowering Blockchain Summit, a platform to find solutions and share insights
-
SAP Conference on Central Finance in Chicago.
-
La conférence Blockchain Paris par Corp Agency revient les 13 & 14 novembre 2019.
-
Tout l’écosystème vocal réuni à Paris pour accélérer la transition conversationnelle des entreprises et favoriser l’émergence d’une économie vocale à la française.
-
Futurist Conference’s Leading Sponsor, Plouton Mining, Raises Over $1 Million Dollars in Presale and Notes
The 2019 event will explore how you can take your finance service delivery model to the next level. Pre-conference workshops, customer case studies, group discussions, roadmap and solution updates from SAP will demonstrate how you can utilise the power of one. By establishing one single source of data and one standard process via the SAP S/4HANA Central Finance deployment, users are simplifying their financial processes, lowering operational costs, as well as achieving better business transparency and visibility of productivity.
Event Format
The event will kick off with 3 half-day, pre-conference workshops running on the morning of the 18th of September. The workshops will be led by industry experts, featuring presentations, demos and real-life scenarios. Our workshop leaders have vast experience working with the central finance deployment across a variety of business situations.
On the afternoon of the 18th, the conference itself will be in session. Hear case studies from key strategic organizations including: Atotech, Cargill, EDF Group, Karl Storz, Stanley Black and Decker, Lufthansa and more. Alongside this, hear from the SAP experts: Carsten Hilker, Global Solution Owner for Central Finance, Stefan Fisher, VP, Head of Central Finance and Javaid Awan, Global Solution Owner for Central Finance.
Plus you can explore the vibrant exhibition. Meet our partners, organise one-to-one meetings, and take advantage of the extensive networking opportunities.
And it's not all work... join us for our celebration evening at the end of day one. Relax and unwind with your peers whilst enjoying delicious food and drink!
5 Key Benefits of Attending:
- Benchmark Your Performance: Assess strengths, uncover areas for improvement. Also, identify key IT strategies that generate tangible business value.
- Meet the Experts: Following each presentation there will be dedicated time for questions and answers. Our sessions are designed for a variety of experience levels, with dedicated presentations for both new and advance users.
- Learn how to improve performance: See exactly how someone else did it. Hear case studies, lessons learned, and strategic advice from leading global and national organizations to identify approaches that work for your company.
- work with the your ecosystem: Connect and build long-term working relationships with industry peers, SAP experts, and partners. Moreover, join us for a fantastic evening event for delicious refreshments and great entertainment.
- Get New Ideas: Engage in live demos and casual discussions, and learn about partner innovations and predictions of things to come, to get a fresh perspective and valuable ideas to apply to your business.
Registration is now live! Don’t miss the opportunity to secure your place at the early bird rate (only available until Friday 28th June).
Visit http://www.tacevents.com/sapcentralfinance for more details or contact the event team at info@tacook.com , +44 (0)121 200 3810. For all conference updates and interesting, informative content, please join our SAP Central Finance LinkedIn Group here:
https://www.linkedin.com/groups/8781091/ or join the conversation on twitter #sapcfeu @taceventsworld.
Finyear is a media partner of the International SAP Conference on Central Finance.
Event Format
The event will kick off with 3 half-day, pre-conference workshops running on the morning of the 18th of September. The workshops will be led by industry experts, featuring presentations, demos and real-life scenarios. Our workshop leaders have vast experience working with the central finance deployment across a variety of business situations.
On the afternoon of the 18th, the conference itself will be in session. Hear case studies from key strategic organizations including: Atotech, Cargill, EDF Group, Karl Storz, Stanley Black and Decker, Lufthansa and more. Alongside this, hear from the SAP experts: Carsten Hilker, Global Solution Owner for Central Finance, Stefan Fisher, VP, Head of Central Finance and Javaid Awan, Global Solution Owner for Central Finance.
Plus you can explore the vibrant exhibition. Meet our partners, organise one-to-one meetings, and take advantage of the extensive networking opportunities.
And it's not all work... join us for our celebration evening at the end of day one. Relax and unwind with your peers whilst enjoying delicious food and drink!
5 Key Benefits of Attending:
- Benchmark Your Performance: Assess strengths, uncover areas for improvement. Also, identify key IT strategies that generate tangible business value.
- Meet the Experts: Following each presentation there will be dedicated time for questions and answers. Our sessions are designed for a variety of experience levels, with dedicated presentations for both new and advance users.
- Learn how to improve performance: See exactly how someone else did it. Hear case studies, lessons learned, and strategic advice from leading global and national organizations to identify approaches that work for your company.
- work with the your ecosystem: Connect and build long-term working relationships with industry peers, SAP experts, and partners. Moreover, join us for a fantastic evening event for delicious refreshments and great entertainment.
- Get New Ideas: Engage in live demos and casual discussions, and learn about partner innovations and predictions of things to come, to get a fresh perspective and valuable ideas to apply to your business.
Registration is now live! Don’t miss the opportunity to secure your place at the early bird rate (only available until Friday 28th June).
Visit http://www.tacevents.com/sapcentralfinance for more details or contact the event team at info@tacook.com , +44 (0)121 200 3810. For all conference updates and interesting, informative content, please join our SAP Central Finance LinkedIn Group here:
https://www.linkedin.com/groups/8781091/ or join the conversation on twitter #sapcfeu @taceventsworld.
Finyear is a media partner of the International SAP Conference on Central Finance.
FINYEAR & CHAINEUM
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.