Swiss city of Zug to conduct blockchain-based voting this month

According to the official announcement (loosely translated):



“At 10:00 am on June 25th, the city of Zug is offering the first Blockchain-based consultative vote to all owners of a digital ID. The vote includes two yes / no questions and one question with multiple answers to choose from. The survey runs until 11:59 pm on July 1, 2018.”



The blockchain-based digital ID was introduced in Zug in November 2017 and is currently in a pilot phase. The owners of this digital ID would be able to take part in the upcoming blockchain-based test poll.



The survey will seek responses from voters in areas including fireworks at the annual Lakeside Festival, the ease of use of digital ID’s and which applications they would like to pursue – lending of books, payment of parking fees, lending of city bikes etc.



“The survey is based on blockchain technology and is intended to serve, among other things, the review of security-relevant aspects (privacy protection, voting secrecy, immutability, testability and traceability). It is a consultative vote, which gives the city council valuable information from the population. However, it is not legally binding like a proper referendum,” it added.



Swissinfo.ch reported that voters would be able to cast their vote using their smartphones. They just need to download the existing uPort app to register.



Earlier this year, the government of Switzerland launched a new task force as part of its efforts to develop a regulatory framework on blockchain and initial coin offering (ICO). The city of Zug also accepts bitcoin for a number of public services.

