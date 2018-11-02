Swiss Blockchain Federation Founded

The Swiss Blockchain Federation has been founded in Zurich. The objective of the association is to promote the attractiveness of Switzerland as a location for blockchain-based activities and encourage the development of a secure and competitive legal framework.



In recent years, Switzerland has become one of the world’s most important destinations for blockchain companies and business models. These companies and initiatives require prospects – and above all, legal certainty. Start-ups come to Switzerland primarily because of the favorable conditions and the increasingly strong blockchain ecosystem that has developed between Zug and Zurich and in Ticino and is expanding Swiss-wide. On the regulatory front, however, there are uncertainties that have also led to gaps in infrastructure.



This is why the Blockchain Taskforce was created in December 2017. The Taskforce acted as a bridge between the “Crypto Valley” and the federal government in Bern, as well as the general public. Working groups have been formed in a range of areas, including ICO/tokens, banking, and cybersecurity. In the spring of 2018, a first white paper with recommendations was presented to the Federal Council.



Association Replaces Previous Taskforce



In order to carry on the activities of the taskforce over the longer term, an association called Swiss Blockchain Federation has now been founded. The ultimate goal of this new organization is still to maintain and promote the attractiveness of Switzerland as a blockchain destination. The association is structured as a public-private partnership. It makes an important contribution by bringing together agents from the federal government, the cantons, the economic sector, science, and society, and acting as an incubator for ideas about blockchain-based applications and activities that will have a direct impact on the economy and society at large.



Heinz Tännler Elected as First President



Heinz Tännler, Financial Director of the Canton of Zug, was chosen as the first president of the association. For Tännler, the way forward is clear: “More and more high-quality start-ups and blockchain companies are moving to Switzerland. In order to cement Switzerland’s leading position among the international competition for the best companies and ideas, joint efforts are required from the fields of industry, politics, economics, and science. This will encompass both the legal framework and securing the potential of technological development within society.”



Vice president Lorenz Furrer, co-founder of the Blockchain Taskforce, summarizes the role of the association as follows: “The Swiss Blockchain Federation consists primarily of a panel of experts and individuals with a range of different backgrounds, and assumes the role of an umbrella organization for existing agents and initiatives committed to promoting blockchain technology.”



Mathias Ruch, founder and CEO of CV VC and co-founder of the Blockchain Taskforce, will be the chairman of the Expert Council. For him, the founding of the Swiss Blockchain Federation is an important step from the point of view of blockchain companies, too: “We will be able to rely on top-class professional support and industry-specific expertise right from the beginning, both on the Board and on the Federation’s Expert Council. For example, among the members of the Board are Dr. Arthur Vayloyan, CEO and Board Member of Bitcoin Suisse, and Philipp Stauffer of FYRFLY Venture Partners, who has excellent ties to Silicon Valley.

The founding assembly was also joined by Charles Hoskinson, CEO of the Federation’s founding member IOHK. The blockchain pioneer and co-founder of Ethereum said: “I am proud to be a founding member of the Swiss Blockchain Federation”.



Further information on the Swiss Blockchain Federation can be found at





