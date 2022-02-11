SingularityDAO’s AI-powered tokens are outperforming crypto markets by nearly 13%

DynaSets are tokens representing diverse baskets of cryptocurrency assets, and actively managed by a combination of professional Hedge Fund traders and AI algorithms.



While the market has seen a steady decline across almost all cryptocurrencies since the start of 2022 , the trading strategies underpinning DynaSets have been significantly outperforming the market. SingularityDAO has been able to collect performance data showing the following:



• Bitcoin DynaSet shows 10.3% better performance vs. than just holding Bitcoin (BTC is down 9.5%, while DynBTC is up 1.8%)

• Ethereum DynaSet shows 12.59% better performance vs. just holding

Ethereum (ETH is down 18.94%, while DynETH is only down 6.35%)



Capable of analysing the crypto market, current affairs, and many more factors in real-time, DynaSets are equipped to make well-informed trading decisions that can beat the market and generate a profit. They are able to react to signals immediately, limit slippage, and execute multiple trades across multiple liquidity pools simultaneously.



SingularityDAO – originated from SingularityNET – aims to remove the stress caused by the issues currently associated with DeFi and crypto investing, especially its volatile nature.



“I’m impressed by the preliminary results from the beta version of our DynaSets. Over the next month we’ll be further empowering our traders with more tools including the ability to short the market and execute trades with leverage. We’ll also be launching real machine learning tools that have never been used in the crypto market before.” Marcello Mari, CEO.



The SingularityDAO community, investors and influencers, joined the limited beta entry for their first three DynaSets, reaching the cap instantly and raising over 2.5 million dollars.



SingularityDAO’s AI algorithms and Hedge Fund traders were also able to identify potential trigger points for the crypto decline, such as: Fed’s hawkish policy shift, electricity price rise and political instability of the world’s second largest producer of bitcoin, Kazakhstan.



“As we move closer to our 1.0 product offering, we will further improve on the performance we demonstrated with our Beta. That is, deliver further and further automation with a constant focus on crypto asset protection and AI safety.” Chris Poulin, CTO.



About SingularityDAO

SingularityDAO is bringing AI-powered portfolio management to the crypto space, fulfilling a similar role as hedge funds in traditional finance, but without the barriers that prevent the masses from participating. SingularityDAO also has access to the full breadth of knowledge and experience offered by SingularityNET, which within their own team of 100+ people includes numerous world famous AI scientists, including their CEO Ben Goertzel. SingularityDAO has all the pieces in place to change the face of DeFi and Cryptocurrency forever and an ethos that guides them towards inclusion for all on their road to creating a beneficial singularity.

www.singularitydao.ai

