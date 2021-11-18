SingularityDAO Launchpad’s debut project, NuNet, closes $2M sale in 90 seconds.

• First token launch from the SingularityDAO Platform

• $2,000,000 USD raised in 90 seconds

• SingularityDAO, the first, AI-DeFi spin-off from the SingularityNET foundation, launched the second project incubated from within the ecosystem



The sale concluded yesterday, with an impressive 2mln collected in less than 1minute 30seconds for the SingularityNET ecosystem’s Decentralized Compute project, Nunet.



Thousands of people registered to participate in the NuNet Community Round which was offered to the AGIX and SDAO token holding community at the same price as VC investors and at 50% less when compared to the public IDO round.



“As SingularityNET grows into a real AI/Blockchain ecosystem, it has become clear that there was a need for a platform able to launch new ecosystem projects in the market.” Says SingularityDAO CEO, Marcello Mari. “The result is incredibly impressive for a newly launched platform and team that is just 6 months old.”



The success brings to life the second incubated Spin-Off project from within the SingularityNET ecosystem and solidifies SingularityDAO’s role in it, as both the DeFi and Launch solution for all the upcoming projects yet to launch. Rejuve, SophiaDAO, Mindplex and, of course, future DEEP Funding projects, to name but a few!



“SingularityDAO’s launchpad will welcome new elite projects in the next months, not only those related to SingularityNET,” explains Marcello Mari. “The vision is to become a one stop shop for DeFi with staking and farming solutions, a launchpad, and our AI driven decentralized asset management platform (DynaSets) at our core.”



As the DeFi arm of the SingularityNET AI Ecosystem, SingularityDAO is designed to simplify access to the crypto economy. AI-DeFi: Sophisticated Decentralized Finance meets the world’s most advanced Decentralized Artificial Intelligence to create a new type of economy.



When asked for comment, Dr. Ben Goertzel, SingularityNET CEO and SingularityDAO Co-Founder said: "When Marcello and I first started talking about SingularityDAO a year ago, our core motivation was to use decentralized AI to help create a better ecosystem and process for early-stage tech projects that have chosen tokenomic business models.”



We're still relatively early on this path,” continues Dr. Goertzel, “with a lot still to come, such as the imminent launch of DynaSets -- but recent successes like the launch of NuNet on the SDAO Launchpad show we're well on our way.”



Thanks to the largest AI team in crypto, SingularityDAO is building a suite of financial tools with their main offering being DynaSets, Dynamically adjusted baskets of tokens controlled by a team of traders aided by Artificial Intelligence. Unlike traditional hedge funds, dynasets will be accessible by anyone and totally permissionless.



Key Additional Quotes:



At the conclusion of the sale, Kabir Veitas NuNet CEO commented “I am absolutely amazed by the level of skills and expertise of SingularityDAO team on many levels -- the crypto and financial markets knowledge, the technical expertise needed to pull off high intensity event of community token distribution and related products. This is the best DeFi partner we could have expected! NuNet's community contribution event conclusively proved that the SingularityNET ecosystem has the DeFi arm which will allow our community to best support our work of building a beneficial Singularity for all!”



Dr. Ben Goertzel, SingularityNET CEO and SingularityDAO Co-Founder continued: “NuNet is going to revolutionize the provision of compute resources to the global AI network, and SDAO is going to help create a healthy ecosystem for the NuNet token as the project grows, along with the host of other projects that are going to pass through SDAO Launchpad and all the other tokens to be bundled in our DynaSets. Step by step, we're bringing the vision of a new AI-powered decentralized financial and technological ecosystem into reality."



About SingularityDAO

Led by CEO Marcello Mari, CFO Mario Casiraghi, CTO Chris Poulin and co-founder Ben Goertzel, alongside a world class team of Blockchain Specialists, AI Scientists, Quants, Full-Stack, Front End, Back End Developers, Financial Advisors and Marketing Professionals; The SingularityDAO team is composed of people from around the world and of all walks of life, some have come from MIT after being advisors to the American Government. Others from Microsoft as well as other big Silicon Valley companies such as Oracle. There are a number straight out of Wall Street, big banking and traditional finance. SingularityDAO also has access to the full breadth of knowledge and experience offered by SingularityNET which within their own team of 100+ people includes numerous world famous AI scientists, such as their CEO Ben Goertzel.



This project has all the pieces in place to change the face of DeFi and Cryptocurrency forever and an ethos that guides them towards inclusion for all on their road to creating a beneficial singularity.



• SingularityDAO offers liquidity provision, yield farming, bonded and unbonded staking, and now a new launchpad

• Very soon to launch cross-chain operability with a bridge to both BSC and Polygon, including LP/yield/staking

• Its main offering, DynaSets (AI-Powered Dynamically rebalanced Asset Sets) coming by the end of the year

