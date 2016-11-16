SWIFT - Plus de 100 pays utilisent désormais le RMB pour leurs paiements avec la Chine et Hong Kong.

SWIFT précise que :

· 57 pays utilisent désormais le RMB pour plus de 10 % (en valeur) de leurs paiements directs avec la Chine et Hong Kong.

· Ce seuil de 10 %, ou encore ‘crossing the RMB river’, a été établi par SWIFT pour mesurer l’adoption des paiements en RMB, en valeur, avec la Chine et Hong Kong, comparé aux autres devises.

· Depuis 2014, l’Espagne, la Bolivie, la Colombie, le Mozambique, la Namibie, le Koweït et la Géorgie ont franchi ce seuil. Mis à part l’Espagne, il s’agit de petits partenaires commerciaux pour la Chine.

· Au cours des deux dernières années, il a été noté une croissance continue de l’utilisation du RMB pour les paiements directs avec la Chine et Hong Kong notamment du fait des early adopters et des principaux centres de compensations tels que Singapour, le Royaume-Uni ou la Corée du Sud. Cependant, deux des plus grandes puissances mondiales qui sont d’importants partenaires commerciaux pour la Chine, les Etats-Unis et le Japon, montrent encore une faible adoption du RMB. L’annonce d’un futur centre de compensation RMB aux Etats-Unis devrait stimuler l’usage de la devise.

· Globalement, le RMB a maintenu sa position de 5e devise active en valeur pour les paiements internationaux avec une part de 2,03 %, contre 1,86 % le mois dernier.

· En septembre 2016, la valeur les paiements globaux en RMB a augmenté de 10,02 % en valeur comparé à août 2016, alors que pour l’ensemble des devises, cette augmentation était de 0,93 % en moyenne.



Communiqué original :



More than 100 countries are now using the RMB for payments with China and Hong Kong



The latest RMB Tracker shows that during the last two years (October 2014 – September 2016), seven new countries are now using the RMB for more than 10% of their direct payments by value with China and Hong Kong, bringing the total to 57 countries worldwide. The 10% milestone, also known as ‘crossing the RMB river’, is a threshold set by SWIFT to measure the adoption of RMB payments by value with China and Hong Kong compared to other currencies. Among the 101 countries using the RMB for payments, the weight of these payments by value reached 12.9%, giving the currency a nearly 2% increase since October 2014 (11.2%).



Although seven more countries are “crossing the RMB river” than in October 2014, these new nations are – with the exception of Spain - smaller trade partners for China, like Bolivia, Colombia, Mozambique, Namibia, Kuwait and Georgia.



“Over the last two years, we have witnessed a continued increase in RMB usage for direct payments with China and Hong Kong, with most of the growth coming from early adopters and main RMB clearing centres, such as Singapore, the United Kingdom and South Korea,” says Astrid Thorsen, Head of Business Intelligence Solutions, SWIFT. “On the other hand, two of the largest economies in the world1 and important trade partners with China, United States and Japan, still show low RMB adoption. The latest announcement related to the appointment of the first RMB clearing centre in the United States should positively impact the country’s RMB usage.”



Overall, the RMB kept its position as the fifth most active currency for global payments by value, with an increased share of 2.03%, compared to 1.86% last month. In September 2016, the value of RMB global payments value increased by 10.02% compared to August 2016, which is higher than the average growth of 0.93% for all currencies.

1 Based on the Gross domestic product in 2015. Data from the World Bank.



About SWIFT and RMB Internationalisation

Since 2010, SWIFT has actively supported its customers and the financial industry regarding RMB internationalisation through various publications and reports. Through its Business Intelligence Solutions team, SWIFT publishes key adoption statistics in the RMB Tracker, insights on the implications of RMB internationalisation, perspectives on RMB clearing and offshore clearing guidelines, supports bank’s commercial RMB product launches and provides in-depth analysis and business intelligence, as well as engaging with offshore clearing centres and the Chinese financial community to support the further internationalisation of the RMB.

The SWIFT network fully supports global RMB transactions, and its messaging services enable Chinese character transportation via Chinese Commercial Code (CCC) in FIN or via Chinese characters in MX (ISO 20022 messages). It offers

a suite of dedicated RMB business intelligence products and services to support financial institutions and corporates. In addition, SWIFT collaborates with the community to publish the Offshore and Cross-Border RMB Best Practice Guidelines, which facilitate standardised RMB back office operations. Please click here for more information about RMB Internationalisation or join our new ‘Business Intelligence Transaction Banking’ LinkedIn group.

