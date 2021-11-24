Corporate Finance News
              


STZ token raises US$3 million from Animoca Brands, Polygon, Stanley Choi, Gate.io Labs, ZB Capital, others


Overwhelming support for the STZ utility token private sale with over US$15 million offered in applications.



99Starz, the NFT yield ecosystem and NFT leasing marketplace, has announced that it has successfully raised a total of US$3 million via the STZ token private sale.
99Starz is bringing the play-to-earn game model to millions of gamers. By creating the largest NFT yield ecosystem through guild formations and NFT renting - the key is maximizing player rewards through cooperation.

The STZ token is an ERC-20 utility token that allows the 99Starz community of game specialists, players, lenders, and game providers to cooperate and exchange value.

During the private sale of the STZ token, all of the allocated tokens were sold, raising US$3 million from investors including Animoca Brands, Polygon, Gate.io Labs, Stanley Choi’s Head & Shoulders Securities Limited, ZB Capital, Deep Ventures, Athena Ventures, TeraSurge Capital, SMO Capital, Bitlocus, Foresight Ventures, and others. Over 230 additional investors sought to participate in the private sale, offering an additional US$12 million, but were unable due to the limited allotment of the STZ token.
99Starz plans to take the STZ token public in early December by organizing an Initial DEX Offering (IDO) through several launchpad platforms.

Yat Siu, executive chairman and co-founder of Animoca Brands, commented:
“Our goal is to accelerate play-to-earn game model adoption rates and increase player participation. 99Starz and the STZ token represent a crucial step of that acceleration process, bringing users into the metaverse with their approach to renting digital assets for yield, serving as a gateway to blockchain gaming, and providing more players with opportunities to earn.”

Luca Lamberti, CEO of 99Starz, commented:
“My goal is to create the gig economy of the metaverse and blockchain gaming, giving anyone the opportunity to play and earn. The STZ token is a huge step forward in banding a community of players, game experts, and NFT holders to maximize their efforts. I’m beyond excited about the future of NFTs and blockchain gaming with 99Starz at the center of it all.”

With a total supply of 99 million tokens, the STZ token will be the essential currency for play-to-earn gamers and for NFT holders who wish to access the play-to-earn marketplace. With a multi-million dollar NFT vault, 99Starz will allow players to earn from Axie Infinity, Sorare, F1® Delta Time, REVV Racing and any future play-to-earn games.

The lightpaper of the STZ token is available at: http://www.99starz.io

About 99Starz
99Starz is bringing the play-to-earn game model to millions of gamers. By creating the largest NFT yield ecosystem through guild formations and NFT renting - the platform is maximizing player rewards through cooperation. 99Starz allows anyone to tap into the gig economy of the metaverse & generate an income from blockchain gaming using the $STZ token.
The 99Starz ecosystem includes a multi-million dollar NFT vault full of assets of the most popular P2E games like Axie Infinity, Sorare, REVV Racing and F1® Delta Time, which players gain access to through the STZ token. To maximize their in-game earnings players can form guilds and enjoy cooperative rewards. www.99starz.io

