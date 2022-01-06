Corporate Finance News, Hybrid Finance News
              


Jeudi 6 Janvier 2022

Quentin Tarantino Announces Dates for NFT Auction of Scenes from Original, Handwritten Pulp Fiction Screenplay on Secret Network


Chapters from the original, handwritten Pulp Fiction script and exclusive audio commentary from Tarantino will be publicly auctioned on Secret Network Jan. 17-31



articles liés
Quentin Tarantino, the award-winning director, screenwriter, producer, author, film critic and actor, today announced dates for the NFT auction of fan-favorite moments from his original, never-before-seen handwritten screenplay of “Pulp Fiction” along with unique audio commentary by Tarantino on Secret Network, the data privacy platform for Web3.

Tarantino owns the exclusive rights to publish his Pulp Fiction screenplay and the original, handwritten copy has remained a personal creative treasure he has kept private for decades. In collaboration with SCRT Labs, Tarantino has turned chapters from this historic document into a one-of-a-kind NFT publication. Each NFT in the collection consists of a single iconic scene, as well as personalized audio commentary by Tarantino himself. Collectors who purchase each of these limited-edition NFTs will own a unique look into the mind and creative process of Quentin Tarantino.

The NFTs containing this incredible content may be obtained from Secret Network, the first blockchain with privacy by default for smart contracts. Secret Network NFTs use novel data-privacy technology to ensure only the owners of NFTs can decrypt their contents and, should they choose, opt to share it with others.

“Secret Network is proud to stand with Quentin,” said Guy Zyskind, Founder and CEO, SCRT Labs, the primary contributor to Secret Network. “We are committed to working with talented artists across the globe, by providing them a better way to release their works directly to fans without relying on older distribution models, which favor conglomerates over creators.''

The auctions will take place on the following dates:
Chapter #1: January 17-21, 2022
Chapter #2: January 24, 2022
Chapter #3: January 25, 2022
Chapter #4: January 26, 2022
Chapter #5: January 27, 2022
Chapter #6: January 28, 2022
Chapter #7: January 31, 2022

To be eligible for the sale, participants must register here. Registration opens on January 10.

The Tarantino public auction will be conducted on Ethereum, while the NFTs will be powered by Secret Network. Participants will be able to use ETH and ERC-20-compatible stablecoins.

For questions on obtaining and using cryptocurrencies, please contact info@tarantinonfts.com. Additional information on the Tarantino NFT drop can be found at tarantinonfts.com

ABOUT SECRET NETWORK
Secret Network is the first blockchain with data privacy by default for smart contracts, allowing you to build and use applications that are both permissionless and privacy-preserving. This unique functionality protects users, secures applications, and unlocks hundreds of never-before-possible use cases for Web3. First launched on mainnet in February 2020, the network is supported by dozens of independent development companies (including the SCRT Labs core development team), world-class “secret node” operators, and thousands of Secret Agents around the world helping to advance the cause of data privacy for the decentralized web.

Tarantino NFTs Twitter: https://twitter.com/TarantinoNFTs
Tarantino NFT Discord: https://discord.gg/WntnHJwhsd

ABOUT SCRT LABS
SCRT Labs is the driving force and the founding core development team behind Secret Network. Their mission is to create products and systems that accelerate the adoption of privacy-first, decentralized technologies.
www.SCRTlabs.com


------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.


SEND / ENVOYER
dernières opinions & actus / latest opinions & news
 

    No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations. This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by Finyear©. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security. Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances. Cryptocurrencies: It is important to remember that all cryptocurrencies carry risks due to their volatile and speculative nature. Financial experts warn investors should only invest what they can afford to lose. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Pierre Leloup - Graphiste - Webdesigner - Freelance |
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.