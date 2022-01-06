Quentin Tarantino Announces Dates for NFT Auction of Scenes from Original, Handwritten Pulp Fiction Screenplay on Secret Network

Quentin Tarantino, the award-winning director, screenwriter, producer, author, film critic and actor, today announced dates for the NFT auction of fan-favorite moments from his original, never-before-seen handwritten screenplay of “Pulp Fiction” along with unique audio commentary by Tarantino on Secret Network, the data privacy platform for Web3.



Tarantino owns the exclusive rights to publish his Pulp Fiction screenplay and the original, handwritten copy has remained a personal creative treasure he has kept private for decades. In collaboration with SCRT Labs, Tarantino has turned chapters from this historic document into a one-of-a-kind NFT publication. Each NFT in the collection consists of a single iconic scene, as well as personalized audio commentary by Tarantino himself. Collectors who purchase each of these limited-edition NFTs will own a unique look into the mind and creative process of Quentin Tarantino.



The NFTs containing this incredible content may be obtained from Secret Network, the first blockchain with privacy by default for smart contracts. Secret Network NFTs use novel data-privacy technology to ensure only the owners of NFTs can decrypt their contents and, should they choose, opt to share it with others.



“Secret Network is proud to stand with Quentin,” said Guy Zyskind, Founder and CEO, SCRT Labs, the primary contributor to Secret Network. “We are committed to working with talented artists across the globe, by providing them a better way to release their works directly to fans without relying on older distribution models, which favor conglomerates over creators.''



The auctions will take place on the following dates:

Chapter #1: January 17-21, 2022

Chapter #2: January 24, 2022

Chapter #3: January 25, 2022

Chapter #4: January 26, 2022

Chapter #5: January 27, 2022

Chapter #6: January 28, 2022

Chapter #7: January 31, 2022



To be eligible for the sale, participants must register here. Registration opens on January 10.



The Tarantino public auction will be conducted on Ethereum, while the NFTs will be powered by Secret Network. Participants will be able to use ETH and ERC-20-compatible stablecoins.



For questions on obtaining and using cryptocurrencies, please contact info@tarantinonfts.com. Additional information on the Tarantino NFT drop can be found at tarantinonfts.com



ABOUT SECRET NETWORK

Secret Network is the first blockchain with data privacy by default for smart contracts, allowing you to build and use applications that are both permissionless and privacy-preserving. This unique functionality protects users, secures applications, and unlocks hundreds of never-before-possible use cases for Web3. First launched on mainnet in February 2020, the network is supported by dozens of independent development companies (including the SCRT Labs core development team), world-class “secret node” operators, and thousands of Secret Agents around the world helping to advance the cause of data privacy for the decentralized web.



Tarantino NFTs Twitter: https://twitter.com/TarantinoNFTs

Tarantino NFT Discord: https://discord.gg/WntnHJwhsd



ABOUT SCRT LABS

SCRT Labs is the driving force and the founding core development team behind Secret Network. Their mission is to create products and systems that accelerate the adoption of privacy-first, decentralized technologies.

www.SCRTlabs.com



