Pomona Capital: John Stephens, Partner and CFO

“John has demonstrated the experience, energy, integrity and humanity so crucial to Pomona Capital and its investors”, said Michael D. Granoff, chief executive officer of Pomona Capital. “We are thrilled to have him join the Partner team and are confident he will make a significant contribution to the success of the firm going forward.”



Stephens joined Pomona in 2011 and led the Asia office for three years before becoming the firm’s chief financial officer in 2015. Now based in New York, Stephens will continue to lead the finance and accounting team. He has nearly twenty years of private equity experience.



Prior to joining Pomona Capital, he was a managing partner and co-founder of EM|Alternatives, an emerging markets focused fund of funds. Stephens received an MBA from Dartmouth College and a BA from the University of Washington.



“We are excited about this opportunity to continue to grow and develop our talent pool,” said Granoff. John provides invaluable judgment within the firm as well as decades of experience in the finance industry that directly contribute to our position as a leader in the secondary private equity space.”



"I am very excited to be named Partner," said Stephens. "I look forward to continuing our strong growth and deepening the firm's commitment to our limited partners on which we pride ourselves.”



About Pomona Capital

Pomona is an international private equity firm with approximately $9.5 billion in aggregate capital commitments across its sponsored-funds and separate accounts on behalf of a global group of over 350 sophisticated investors from more than 25 countries. Pomona was founded in 1994 and was one of the earliest secondary market investors, establishing itself as a pioneer in the marketplace. Pomona also manages a nearly $3 billion business making primary investments in private equity funds as a strategic complement to the secondaries business. Pomona has collectively invested in partnership interests in approximately 700 private equity funds, diversified across the spectrum of private equity, with underlying investments in over 8,500 companies since inception.

Pomona Capital’s team is based in New York, London and Hong Kong. Pomona’s capital capacity and global reach are enhanced by a strategic partnership with Voya Investment Management.



About Voya Investment Management

A leading, active asset management firm, Voya Investment Management manages, as of December 31, 2017, more than $224 billion for affiliated and external institutions as well as individual investors. With 40 years of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management has the experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies and solutions. Voya Investment Management was named in 2015, 2016 and 2017 as a “Best Places to Work” by Pensions and Investments magazine.

