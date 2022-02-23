Play-to-mint NFT platform: SCRT Labs Announces Launch of Legendao

The play-to-mint NFT platform, powered by Secret Network, will enable top artists, brands, and NFT creators to launch their NFT projects in a unique, gamified way.



SCRT Labs, the core development team behind Secret Network, is launching Legendao, the first ever NFT Mint Lab designed to be its own universe, providing users with a gamified experience and enabling them to obtain unique and exclusive Secret NFTs.



New, top-tier artists, brands and creators will be able to launch their own NFT projects via the platform. Users can create their own avatars, gain experience and purchase “Loot Boxes” containing new NFTs and digital items from the creators as well as $LGND token, which will serve as the currency for all activities and purchases in the Legendao universe.



Because Secret Network is the first blockchain with privacy by default for smart contracts, all NFTs in the Legendao universe will employ novel data-privacy technology to ensure that only the owners of Secret NFTs can decrypt their contents and, should they choose, opt to share them with others. This combination of public and private meta-data will revolutionize the future of NFTs for creators and owners alike.



“SCRT Labs is pleased to bring gamification to the NFT minting experience,” said Guy Zyskind, Founder and CEO, SCRT Labs. “With Legendao, anyone and everyone – from the entire Cosmos ecosystem to top artists, brands and even first-time NFT creators – can enter the space and build something special using Secret NFT technology.”



SCRT Labs’ launch of Legendao will also sustain the Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO)’s treasury, showing SCRT Labs’ commitment to engaging with and expanding the Secret community and Cosmos ecosystem.



Additional information on Legendao can be found at http://legendao.io/.



ABOUT SECRET NETWORK

Secret Network is the first blockchain with data privacy by default for smart contracts, allowing you to build and use applications that are both permissionless and privacy-preserving. This unique functionality protects users, secures applications, and unlocks hundreds of never-before-possible use cases for Web3. First launched on mainnet in February 2020, the network is supported by dozens of independent development companies (including the SCRT Labs core development team), world-class “secret node” operators, and thousands of Secret Agents around the world helping to advance the cause of data privacy for the decentralized web.

https://scrt.network



ABOUT SCRT LABS

SCRT Labs is the driving force and the founding core development team behind Secret Network. Their mission is to create products and systems that accelerate the adoption of privacy-first, decentralized technologies.

www.SCRTlabs.com

