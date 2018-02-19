New CFO joins Globecomm Executive Team

In this role, Mr. Garte will lead Globecomm's financial aspects of the company, including accounting, tax, financial planning and analysis, treasury and IT, required to support continued growth. He will also assist the executive team in executing on existing and supporting new growth strategies.



Mr. Garte has more than fifteen years of financial and operational experience in public and private companies. Prior to joining Globecomm, he served at Hibernia Networks for nearly four years as the senior vice president of corporate development, managing corporate development, FP&A, and procurement.



Before Hibernia, Mr. Garte was VP of FP&A at Sterling Infosystems, where he built a high-performing centralized FP&A team. He also served as VP of finance at AboveNet, where his responsibilities included corporate development, FP&A, investor relations, project cost management and procurement.



"Adding Jeff builds on our strong revenue growth momentum and significantly strengthens our financial team as well as our executive team, where he will share in executing Globecomm's business plan and strategic initiatives," said Globecomm CEO Jason Juranek. "His broad financial experience and business acumen will provide the kind of skilled leadership that makes him a perfect fit for our company."



Mr. Garte earned his MBA from Columbia University in New York City and also holds a bachelor's degree from Hamilton College based in Clinton, NY.



About Globecomm

Globecomm is a trusted global connectivity partner that designs, manages, and distributes voice, video and data solutions to the most remote locations on Earth and under the most treacherous conditions. The company's multi-network Satellite, Fiber, and Cellular Infrastructure is the backbone of mission-critical RF and IP communications for Government, Maritime, Media, Enterprise, and Oil and Gas customers in over 100 countries. In addition to operating managed network and hosted switch services, Globecomm designs and integrates best-of-breed broadcast and OTT media solutions, complete enterprise communications and data management systems including Internet of Things applications, and on-premise and cloud-based enterprise video platforms. We proudly serve the U.S. government and NGOs around the world with Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) services, and assist with enterprise and government disaster relief efforts.

Headquartered in Hauppauge, NY, Globecomm has locations in Texas, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, the Netherlands, South Africa, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia and Afghanistan.

