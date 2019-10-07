Multi-Family Office Forthlane Partners Chooses d1g1t as its Enterprise Wealth Management Platform

articles liés
d1g1t Inc., the first provider of an enterprise wealth management platform powered by institutional-grade analytics & risk management tools, today announced that Forthlane Partners has chosen d1g1t as its advisory platform to manage the entire wealth advisory life cycle. This will enable them to deliver exceptional advisory services, provide better client and business insights, and streamline business processes.
Forthlane Partners, a multi-family office headquartered in Toronto and launched in 2019 by Robert (Bob) Williams and Ken Grewal, provides tailored family office services to ultra-high net worth (UHNW) families. Forthlane’s services are focused around four core offerings: strategic wealth planning and asset administration, global investment management, family education and engagement, and private markets investing.
“d1g1t will empower our firm to scale up the high value human services that sets us apart in an increasingly automated world,” said Ken Grewal, co-founder and CEO of Forthlane Partners. “Forthlane takes a truly collaborative approach to client relationships, recognizing that no family has the exact same needs, objectives, partners or skill sets. With d1g1t, we’re equipping our team with powerful, interactive tools and real-time knowledge of our clients and the performance, risk and exposures of their portfolios. This allows us to elevate the quality of the engagement and create alignment between families and their wealth.”
The d1g1t platform provides Forthlane with a comprehensive enterprise wealth management platform to manage all aspects of their business – from client onboarding, KYC reviews, goals, mandates and IPSs, to multi-asset, multi-currency portfolio management – through a single, integrated system. As well, the d1g1t Investor web portal and mobile app – which is available in native iOS or Android – gives Forthlane’s clients 24/7 access to their portfolios and investment insights through a highly customizable, interactive and intuitive experience.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Forthlane as they launch a novel and truly global, institutional-grade multi-family office focused on more than simply investments and portfolio management,” commented Dr. Dan Rosen, co-founder and CEO of d1g1t. “Forthlane’s approach to helping their client families in all aspects of their lives is backed by their strong focus on teamwork and collaboration. The d1g1t platform enables every Forthlane team member to share valuable information and insights in support of their four-quadrant approach to wealth, and ultimately deliver an exceptional and differentiated client experience.”
About d1g1t Inc.
d1g1t is the industry’s first enterprise wealth management platform powered by institutional-grade analytics and risk management tools that allows firms to elevate the quality of their advice and demonstrate its value to clients. Through a single integrated solution that covers the entire advisory lifecycle, d1g1t provides wealth management firms with a whole new set of capabilities they’ve never had before. Headquartered in Toronto, the company was founded and is led by an experienced financial technology team who have developed leading enterprise portfolio systems for many of the world’s banks, institutional asset managers, hedge funds and regulators.
d1g1t.com
About Forthlane Partners
Based in Toronto, Forthlane Partners is a multi-family office registered with the Securities Commissions in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers in Quebec. Forthlane offers UHNW families a comprehensive wealth management platform encompassing sophisticated strategic wealth-planning and administration, global investment management, family education and private markets investing. These offerings reflect Forthlane’s four quadrant approach to wealth. Forthlane firmly believes in order to serve its families, it must focus equally on four interconnected quadrants of wealth: values wealth, physical & mental wealth, relationship wealth and financial wealth.
forthlane.com
