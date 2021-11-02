Moonwalk Partners With New York’s Flagship Esports Organization Andbox To Deliver Web3 Engagement and NFT Utility

Moonwalk, the NFT Utility and Web3 Communities platform for brands and creators, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Andbox, New York’s flagship esports organization, to deliver web3 engagement and NFT utility through Moonwalk’s platform for the organization. Andbox owns and operates the New York-based franchises in the Overwatch League (New York Excelsior) and the Call of Duty League (New York Subliners), as well as a team that competes in Valorant under the Andbox brand.



The Moonwalk platform drives community engagement and revenue by interconnecting NFT’s with social, content, experiences and shopping across a brand’s digital ecosystem, from unlocking social channels and virtual experiences to in-real-life ticketing. Moonwalk’s white-label Web3 wallet enables NFT holders to unlock and access exclusive real-world, online and metaverse content and value, powering community engagement both online and in real life.



“NFT’s are disrupting the ways brands and creators engage audiences and build community”, said Moonwalk CEO Shiv Madan. “Moonwalk’s platform enables brands and creators to build highly engaged communities around web3 and NFT’s. We’re excited to partner with Andbox and their teams to offer esports communities a new way to engage, participate and unlock value. We see eSports as a potentially significant adopter of NFT’s, and Andbox has the reach to implement NFT utility at scale.”



“We’re excited to be partnering with Moonwalk to utilize Web3 technologies for community engagement for our fans,” said Andbox Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Rohit Gupta. "Moonwalk’s platform provides us a seamless solution for implementing NFT utility that we need to elevate what we offer throughout our digital ecosystem.”



Moonwalk’s NFT and Web3 Platforms provide brands and creators with all of the elements they need to build and monetize web3 communities. This consists of four key areas:

• White-label Web3 Wallet: Moonwalk’s Web3 wallets enable users to unlock the true value of their NFT’s and digital assets, enabling holders to access and purchase exclusive digital and real-world content

• Token-gated API’s: Moonwalk integrates with social, content, community and shopping platforms to enable NFT community to earn and spend through the digital wallet

• NFT Collections: Moonwalks proprietary algorithms and smart contract system enables the creation and minting of generative NFT collections and metaverse access keys

• IRL Tickets, Rewards and Discounts: Payments: Moonwalk’s Wallet seamlessly integrates with Apple Wallet and Google Pay, making a seamless connection between online engagement and real world rewards, and NFT-gated access control.



About Moonwalk

Moonwalk is the NFT and Web3 platform for brands, creators and communities. Moonwalk’s platform enables brands, creators, and communities to create their own branded Web3 economies. The Moonwalk platform drives engagement and revenue by interconnecting NFT’s, rewards, and payments across a brand’s digital ecosystem, from social to content and shopping. Moonwalk’s core offering centers around branded Web3 wallets that enable users to interact with brands, purchase and unlock NFTs, and earn and spend digital tokens throughout the brand’s ecosystem. It also facilitates the creation of generative NFT collections that enable communities to form, and unlock content, access and value. Moonwalk works with iconic brands in sports, music, media, and gaming.

www.moonwalk.com



About Andbox

Andbox is New York’s flagship and leading esports entertainment organization. It owns and operates the New York Excelsior (NYXL), New York’s first professional esports team and one of the founding franchises of Activision Blizzard’s Overwatch League, the New York Subliners in Activision Blizzard’s Call of Duty League, and is home to New York’s first-ever Valorant team that competes under the Andbox name. It has also created new platforms for amateur players to compete and showcase their skills, including Spring Rally for college students and Battle of the Boroughs for residents of the New York tri-state area.



Andbox is backed by an investor group that consists of major sports and media organizations and individuals such Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s Thirty Five Ventures, actor and producer Michael B. Jordan, David Levy (former president of Turner), Jeff Raider (co-founder and CEO of Harry’s), Neil Blumenthal (co-founder and CEO of Warby Parker), Adam Leibsohn (co-founder and COO of GIPHY), and Roham Gharegozlou (co-founder and CEO of Dapper Labs).



Andbox embodies New York’s reputation as a creative beacon and culture setter. The organization has won multiple industry awards for outstanding visual design, and brought high fashion to the gaming community with custom athlete lines and products with the likes of Undefeated, Nike and Public School. Andbox is also home to incredible content creators including Aydan, the highest-earning Call of Duty: Warzone player by tournament winnings in the world; BobbyPlays, a top Call of Duty: Mobile creator; Brian Alcazar aka “1st”, our artist-in-residence and widely respected street style photographer; SenseiSwishem, a rising Warzone content creator; and Mike LaBelle, a multi-time FIFA national title winner and proud New Yorker.

