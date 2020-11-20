Major Upgrade to the New Moonstake Membership Program

articles liés
What is the Moonstake membership program?
By introducing users to Monstake's staking, you can receive benefits such as discounts on staking fees and receipt of referral fees. By introducing new users, you can receive various benefits.
Moonstake membership program levels and benefits, registration requirements
There are four levels of membership. Depending on the level, the benefits you can receive and the prerequisites for registration differ. You must be a Gold or above member to receive referral rewards.
With this upgrade, free members can also participate in the staking referral program. As long as the referrer performs staking at Moonstake wallet, the staking fee will continue to be up to 10% of the validator fee.
With this upgrade, Platinum members, who are paid members, will continue to add benefits, including referral rewards through the campaign.
All users who have created a wallet with Moonstake have automatically registered as a basic membership. You can upgrade your level by meeting the KYC criteria stated in the registration conditions.
* Gold members (paid members) who registered before November 16th, 2020 will be automatically transferred to the following platinum members. After the update, (new) Gold members can register for free and issue a link to receive referral rewards for staking users.
How to participate in the Moonstake membership program
- Step1: Preparation before you process the registration setting
- Step2: WEB WALLET ACCOUNT registration settings
- Step3: Initial setting of WEB WALLET
- Step4: How to issue Affiliate link
* If you do not have an introducer or do not have a referral code, please contact us.
Email address: contact@moonstake.io
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
