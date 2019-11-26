MVIS and CryptoCompare Launch the MVIS CryptoCompare Institutional Bitcoin Index

articles liés
The MVIS CryptoCompare Institutional Bitcoin Index is a robust and transparent benchmark for Bitcoin, which will be used by Canadian investment fund manager, 3iQ Corp., for the purpose of NAV calculation of The Bitcoin Fund.
“We are pleased to launch this index with our partner CryptoCompare,” said Thomas Kettner, Managing Director at MVIS. “The index follows our long-term mission in supporting new product developments with the aim of providing investors access to bitcoin”.
“Our mission is to bring greater transparency to the digital asset class by providing high-quality, trusted data and indices. Together with our partner MVIS, we are excited to offer investors a reliable tool to better measure the performance of their Bitcoin exposure,” said Charles Hayter, CEO and Co-Founder of CryptoCompare.
Key Index Features
Full Market Capitalisation (bn USD): 127. 61
Number of Components: 1
Base Date: 12/31/2013
Base Value: 100
About MV Index Solutions
MV Index Solutions (MVIS®) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products.
Approximately USD 14.48 billion in assets under management are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.
About CryptoCompare
CryptoCompare is the global leader in digital asset data. Institutional and retail investors rely on the company for real-time, high quality data spanning 3,200+ coins and 150,000+ currency pairs. By aggregating and analysing tick data from globally recognised exchanges and seamlessly integrating multiple datasets,
CryptoCompare provides a comprehensive, granular overview of the market across trade, order book, historical, social and blockchain data.
data.cryptocompare.com.
3iQ Corp.
3iQ is a Canadian investment fund manager focused on providing innovative investment products. 3iQ currently manages two digital asset funds including the 3iQ Bitcoin Trust and the 3iQ Global Cryptoasset Fund, two private investment funds which hold Bitcoin only and Bitcoin, Ether and Litecoin respectively. These funds are eligible for investment by accredited investors in Canada or in reliance on other exemptions from the prospectus requirement. Founded in 2012, 3iQ is currently focused on disruptive technologies and the digital asset and blockchain space.
3iQ.ca
