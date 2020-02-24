Launch of Polyient Games Supercharges Blockchain Gaming

articles liés
Polyient founder Brad Robertson
"Polyient Games offers a completely open system where developers can build new games, investors can uncover new opportunities and players can experience blockchain gaming ..."
Polyient Labs, an early-stage incubator helping blockchain-adjacent startups succeed, today announced the creation of Polyient Games, a spinoff devoted to funding and accelerating growth in the blockchain-gaming ecosystem.
Polyient Games is the first open, collaborative gaming environment designed to support all constituents in the gaming universe - investors, developers and gamers.
“The blockchain community rejects ‘closed’ systems,” says Brad Robertson, Polyient CEO. “In that spirit, Polyient Games offers a completely open system where developers can build new games, investors can uncover new opportunities and players can experience blockchain gaming - even if they’ve never interacted with a blockchain-based game in the past.”
Polyient Games is chain-agonistic, meaning it’s not tied to any one specific blockchain network. This means the success of future Polyient-related projects and investments will not be linked to any one single technology. Instead, growth will be driven by social interaction.
Polyient Games will also include a funding arm to support gaming startups as well as organizations exploring new opportunities in and around non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
Launching Polyient Games marks the latest step in Polyient Labs’ continued progression into the gaming, NFT and digital-collectible sectors. In early February, Polyient announced it was incubating Cargo - digital marketplace and warehouse where users can create, store and sell NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. Since then, Polyient invested in NYC-based Blockade Games, a blockchain game development studio.
Now, with the launch Polyient Games, Polyient is fully positioned to support and expand the growing blockchain-gaming industry.
About Polyient
Polyient Labs is an early-stage business incubator helping blockchain-adjacent startups grow by providing them with capital infusion, insight, guidance and talent. Polyient has been featured in Forbes, Hacker Noon, American Banker, VentureBeat and other publications.
About Polyient Games
Polyient Games is a collaborative, blockchain-gaming ecosystem where startups, stakeholders, gamers and other constituents work together to establish cross-chain industry standards.
