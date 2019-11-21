Hyperledger-based token Metacoin to list on its first global cryptocurrency exchange, Liquid

articles liés
-
Neblio Cryptocurrency to Become Available for Seamless Crypto-Swaps on Changelly
-
Japanese blockchain startup Chaintope launches Tapyrus, an open-source public blockchain to mitigate governance issues
-
Ex-Softbank executive launches L3COS project to commercialize blockchain
-
Labeyrie rejoint la plateforme blockchain IBM Food Trust pour renforcer la traçabilité de ses saumons fumés
-
Walmart Canada and DLT Labs launch world's largest full production blockchain solution for industrial application
Metacoin is a project focused on expanding the blockchain ecosystem by solving fundamental issues that the traditional cryptocurrency has yet to overcome such as scalability and security. Released as a mainnet platform in 2018 as the first commercialised mainnet based on the Linux Foundation's Hyperledger Fabric, Metacoin currently boasts several key projects such as:
- Issue token (https://issuetoken.io/) a service where businesses can create their own token
- A wallet service (https://wallet.metacoin.network/)
- A block explorer (https://metascan.io/)
Several notable Dapps are also currently being built on the Metacoin platform such as:
- Play bits (https://playbits.io/), a powerful blockchain gaming platform,
- Coldbank (https://www.coldbank.io), a custodian service that aims to provide a high level of security on IBM's LinuxONE
- Autosdaq (https://autosdaq.com/) an exchange that seeks to create an ecosystem where mobility-related products and services can be used with cryptocurrency.
Jay Baek, V.P. of INBLOCK said, "We're excited about the listing of Metacoin on Liquid. As one of the largest, most secure and reputable exchanges globally, Liquid will offer best-in-class security to anyone looking to trade and hold MTC. More importantly, being listed on a major exchange is aligned with our mission of creating new value through collaborations with other companies and business support."
Metacoin aims to solve two fundamental issues in blockchain technology -- scalability and security -- by implementing its node into LinuxONE. By doing so, Metacoin is not only able to further secure and protect users' data but handle millions of transactions per second in a safe and secure manner.
"We are delighted to be the first global cryptocurrency exchange to add Metacoin to our offering of digital assets on Liquid, and also be the first exchange to be able to support projects built on Hyperledger," said Mike Kayamori, CEO and co-founder of Liquid. "The ability to support Hyperledger-based projects is certainly an important step towards our mission of providing liquidity to the crypto economy."
Hyperledger is an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies. Hosted by the Linux Foundation, it is a global collaboration that includes leaders in finance, banking, Internet of Things, supply chains, manufacturing and Technology. Hyperledger Fabric currently supports distributed ledger solutions for a wide range of industries and maximises the confidentiality, resilience and flexibility of blockchain solutions through its modular architecture.
To celebrate the listing of Metacoin on Liquid, the Liquid and Metacoin teams have decided to provide a 1% bonus for anyone who deposits more than 1,000 MTC and a 3% bonus for anyone who deposits more than 30,000 MTC on Liquid. Liquid and Metacoin will also host a Trading Competition that rewards 1,000 MTC to the top 100 users in trading volume at the end of the campaign. More details will be shared soon.
About Metacoin
Established in 2017, Metacoin, the first cryptocurrency based on Hyperledger, launched its mainnet in October 2018. Designed to be a permissioned network, Metacoin, with the use of Hyperledger's technology, is also a public blockchain that openly allows the sharing of transaction histories. Metacoin aims to expand the Metacoin Ecosystem through solving and improving problems that exists in traditional cryptocurrency.
Today, through the use of the open-source based Hyperledger fabric and by installing the Hyperledger nodes into LinuxONE, Metacoin ensures reliability and grow blockchain business models. Through the implementation of IBM's Secure Service Container (SSC) on LinuxONE, Metacoin aims to create a successful blockchain ecosystem and will offer secure management of digital assets and allow the development of chain-codes.
https://metacoin.network/.
About Liquid
Founded in 2014, we are a leading global fintech company that operates Liquid.com ("Liquid"), a global cryptocurrency platform that provides trading, exchange, and next generation financial services powered by blockchain technology. With offices in Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, and in the future, the USA, Liquid combines a strong network of local partners with extensive team experience in banking and financial products to deliver best in class financial services for its customers.
Today, Liquid is the world's largest crypto-fiat platform by transaction volume, regulated in Japan. Powered by the World Book, which provides customers enhanced price matching and deeper liquidity for various fiat and cryptocurrency pairs, Liquid offers trading services for major cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum against fiat currency pairs in Japanese yen, US, Singapore and Australian dollars, and euro.
Liquid.com.
SOURCE Liquid.com
- Issue token (https://issuetoken.io/) a service where businesses can create their own token
- A wallet service (https://wallet.metacoin.network/)
- A block explorer (https://metascan.io/)
Several notable Dapps are also currently being built on the Metacoin platform such as:
- Play bits (https://playbits.io/), a powerful blockchain gaming platform,
- Coldbank (https://www.coldbank.io), a custodian service that aims to provide a high level of security on IBM's LinuxONE
- Autosdaq (https://autosdaq.com/) an exchange that seeks to create an ecosystem where mobility-related products and services can be used with cryptocurrency.
Jay Baek, V.P. of INBLOCK said, "We're excited about the listing of Metacoin on Liquid. As one of the largest, most secure and reputable exchanges globally, Liquid will offer best-in-class security to anyone looking to trade and hold MTC. More importantly, being listed on a major exchange is aligned with our mission of creating new value through collaborations with other companies and business support."
Metacoin aims to solve two fundamental issues in blockchain technology -- scalability and security -- by implementing its node into LinuxONE. By doing so, Metacoin is not only able to further secure and protect users' data but handle millions of transactions per second in a safe and secure manner.
"We are delighted to be the first global cryptocurrency exchange to add Metacoin to our offering of digital assets on Liquid, and also be the first exchange to be able to support projects built on Hyperledger," said Mike Kayamori, CEO and co-founder of Liquid. "The ability to support Hyperledger-based projects is certainly an important step towards our mission of providing liquidity to the crypto economy."
Hyperledger is an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies. Hosted by the Linux Foundation, it is a global collaboration that includes leaders in finance, banking, Internet of Things, supply chains, manufacturing and Technology. Hyperledger Fabric currently supports distributed ledger solutions for a wide range of industries and maximises the confidentiality, resilience and flexibility of blockchain solutions through its modular architecture.
To celebrate the listing of Metacoin on Liquid, the Liquid and Metacoin teams have decided to provide a 1% bonus for anyone who deposits more than 1,000 MTC and a 3% bonus for anyone who deposits more than 30,000 MTC on Liquid. Liquid and Metacoin will also host a Trading Competition that rewards 1,000 MTC to the top 100 users in trading volume at the end of the campaign. More details will be shared soon.
About Metacoin
Established in 2017, Metacoin, the first cryptocurrency based on Hyperledger, launched its mainnet in October 2018. Designed to be a permissioned network, Metacoin, with the use of Hyperledger's technology, is also a public blockchain that openly allows the sharing of transaction histories. Metacoin aims to expand the Metacoin Ecosystem through solving and improving problems that exists in traditional cryptocurrency.
Today, through the use of the open-source based Hyperledger fabric and by installing the Hyperledger nodes into LinuxONE, Metacoin ensures reliability and grow blockchain business models. Through the implementation of IBM's Secure Service Container (SSC) on LinuxONE, Metacoin aims to create a successful blockchain ecosystem and will offer secure management of digital assets and allow the development of chain-codes.
https://metacoin.network/.
About Liquid
Founded in 2014, we are a leading global fintech company that operates Liquid.com ("Liquid"), a global cryptocurrency platform that provides trading, exchange, and next generation financial services powered by blockchain technology. With offices in Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, and in the future, the USA, Liquid combines a strong network of local partners with extensive team experience in banking and financial products to deliver best in class financial services for its customers.
Today, Liquid is the world's largest crypto-fiat platform by transaction volume, regulated in Japan. Powered by the World Book, which provides customers enhanced price matching and deeper liquidity for various fiat and cryptocurrency pairs, Liquid offers trading services for major cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum against fiat currency pairs in Japanese yen, US, Singapore and Australian dollars, and euro.
Liquid.com.
SOURCE Liquid.com
Finyear & Chaineum
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est une boutique STO offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a STO Boutique with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est une boutique STO offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a STO Boutique with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.