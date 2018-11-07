Group-IB and CryptoIns introduce the world’s first insurance against cyber threats for cryptocurrency exchanges

While developing the insurance program the two companies have scored more than 20 crypto exchanges and crypto wallets providers using both open-source information, available on exchanges’ websites and analytical capabilities of Group-IB’s Threat Intelligence (TI) system. In particular, Group-IB TI correlates information about different cyber threats, Internet fraud, data leaks, attacks and hackers’ activity in real time, which allows to analyze past incidents, predict and mitigate any targeted attacks, including on cryptocurrency exchanges.



Based on the risk score, CryptoIns experts have calculated insurance rates for cryptocurrency exchange users who can now insure their accounts against cyber threats. The list of platforms now includes large exchanges, such as Kraken, Binance, Coincheck, Bithumb, HitBTC and many more. The full list of platforms is available on CryptoIns website. Going forward, the list of exchanges where users are eligible for insurance is expected to expand.



Why do crypto exchanges’ users need insurance?



According to Group-IB’s annual “2018 Hi-Tech Crime Trends” report, the estimated damage caused by targeted attacks on cryptocurrency exchanges in 2017 and the first three quarters of 2018 amounted to $877 million. During this period, at least 13 crypto exchanges were hacked. Five attacks have been linked to North Korean hackers from Lazarus state-sponsored group. Hackers attack not only exchanges, but also its clients. A Group-IB report “2018 Cryptocurrency Exchanges: Analysis of User Account Leaks” shows a steady increase in incidents involving compromised user accounts. From 2016 to 2017, the number of such incidents increased by 369 percent.



The lack of reliability and security of storing and withdrawing funds is one of the main deterrents for institutional investors managing cryptocurrency assets. “The crypto industry does not have sufficient means of securing customers’ funds against attacks by scammers and hackers”, commented Andrey Busargin, Director of Brand Protection at Group-IB. “Under the current circumstances, insurance of cryptocurrency assets on crypto exchanges is a good way to shield yourself from the risks most users are usually unaware of. Without a doubt, in order to create an insurance product it is important to involve independent experts specialized in countering cyber threats, who have access to unique data sources for crypto exchanges’ security assessment. Cryptocurrency exchanges collaborating with Group-IB help us create a more detailed cybersecurity profile, which at the end of the day improves their security and attracts new customers”.



What is cryptocurrency exchanges’ security assessment?



Group-IB assesses cryptocurrency exchanges’ security with criteria such as level of technical security, the reliability of storage of keys, passwords, and personal data of customers. Group-IB also evaluates exchanges’ infrastructure and architecture in order to understand ways to counter potential threats. This assessment focuses on open source data – white papers, information about founders, security policies. In some cases, with founders’ consent, the assessment includes penetration testing using social engineering methods aimed at the network compromise through the most vulnerable link at any organization– humans.



It also takes into consideration the quality of the risk management systems, the availability of KYC/AML guidelines and independent ratings of the exchanges. Group-IB also creates an incidents map for every exchange. This map represents a detailed profile that shows the history of attacks on a particular exchange, any incidents involving fraud, attempts to compromise users or investors or any other information that can be found in Group-IB TI.



Initial scoring by CryptoIns includes the assessment of traded volume, traders’ activity, internal fees and other characteristics. Exchanges are then sorted into one of four risk groups based on the aggregated information. The first group is the least vulnerable, and the second and third groups are rated satisfactory and low in security risk, respectively. CryptoIns doesn’t provide insurance for users on the exchanges that find themselves in the fourth group.



Based on this classification, CryptoIns experts calculate insurance rates for different exchanges depending on the risk group. The most common rate is 1.9% with the maximum amount of 15BTC or equivalent in other cryptocurrencies that can be protected on one exchange. The insurance period ranges from 90 to 365 days. Protection can be renewed at the end of the period.



“Currently, approximately 3,600,000 BTC are stored in user accounts on cryptocurrency exchanges, making this market highly attractive for hackers,” explains Timofey Volkov, CEO of CryptoIns. Implementing insurance mechanisms in the cryptocurrency market is no easy task. One has to take into account many nuances, including those related to legislation. The challenge for insurers is how to cover emerging risks for customers in a young industry formed by completely new technologies and relationships between market participants. Collaboration with one of the leading international cybersecurity companies will help us organize and conduct pre-insurance evaluations of the exchanges in order to assess their security, as well as the potential for fraudulent activities on the part of the founders and management.”



About Group-IB

Group-IB is a leading provider of solutions aimed at detection and prevention of cyber attacks and online fraud, and IP protection. GIB Threat Intelligence system was named one of the best in class by Gartner, Forrester, and IDC. Group-IB’s technological leadership is built on company’s fifteen years of hands-on experience in cybercrime investigations all over the world and 55 000 hours of cyber security incident response accumulated in the largest forensic laboratory in Eastern Europe and a round-the-clock centre providing a rapid response to cyber incidents—CERT-GIB. Group-IB is a partner of INTERPOL, Europol, and a cybersecurity solutions provider, recommended by SWIFT and OSCE.

Since September 2017, Group-IB has been providing information security services for cryptocurrency funds, exchanges, and ICO projects. During this period, the company’s experts have defended approximately $400 million raised through ICOs (Initial Coin Offering). The company's customer list includes large projects, such as BlackMoon, TokenBox, Bankex, and Waves. To detect and prevent cyber-attacks, Group-IB created a cyber threat early warning system, which is already being used to protect the blockchain industry.



About CryptoIns

CryptoIns is an IT platform owned by ASPIS SA, a Swiss insurance broker. The platform provides insurance protection for its customers' funds in personal accounts on cryptocurrency exchanges and in personal wallets. The insurance covers the risk of an exchange shutting down as a result of large-scale hacker attacks or malicious actions by members of the staff. The insurance certificate is issued by Selecta Insurance and Reinsurance Company (Caribbean) Limited, a licensed insurer. The founders of CryptoIns have over 25 years of experience in the insurance and reinsurance industry, holding senior positions in large insurance and broking companies.



