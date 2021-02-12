Quotidien Fintech, Blocktech, Deeptech / Daily News
              



Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in Texas


Global cryptocurrency mining company Argo Blockchain (LSE: ARB) (OTCQB: ARBKF) today announced that it has entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) with DPN LLC of New York, initiating the acquisition of 320 acres of land in West Texas, USA, with access to 800-megawatts of electrical power where Argo intends to build a new 200mw mining facility in the next 12 months.

When completed, the facility will provide Argo with electricity at some of the lowest rates in the world, with the majority of its power coming from renewable sources.

“We are incredibly excited about this agreement,” said Argo Blockchain CEO Peter Wall. “It gives Argo tremendous control over our mining operations, as well as significant capacity for expansion. In addition, we have been able to secure access to some of the cheapest renewable energy worldwide in a location where innovation in new technologies is encouraged and incentivised.”

Once finalized, the overall price of the acquisition will be $17.5 million to be satisfied by the issue and allotment to DPN LLC of new ordinary shares in Argo. Upon completion of the definitive agreement, $5 million worth of new ordinary shares will be issued to DPN LLC. The balance of $12.5 million will be made as milestones related to the project are fulfilled.

In addition, Argo will gain access to a pre-negotiated $100 million credit facility at competitive rates, providing the company with sufficient debt capital to build out the facility and further expand its mining fleet to upscale the company’s operations and capacity.

In connection with the proposed acquisition, Argo plans to issue a circular to shareholders to convene a general meeting where they will be asked to approve the allotment and issue of both the new shares to be issued to DPN LLC as well as the issue of further new shares to raise equity to fund the down payment (or deposit) on the credit facility.

XMS Capital Partners LLC acted as a financial advisor to Argo Blockchain in connection with the transaction.

About Argo:
Argo Blockchain plc is a global leader in cryptocurrency mining with one of the largest and most efficient operations powered by clean energy. The Company is headquartered in London, UK and its shares are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: ARB and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker ARBKF.
argoblockchain.com

