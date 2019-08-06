Futurist Conference’s Leading Sponsor, Plouton Mining, Raises Over $1 Million Dollars in Presale and Notes

articles liés
-
La conférence Blockchain Paris par Corp Agency revient les 13 & 14 novembre 2019.
-
Tout l’écosystème vocal réuni à Paris pour accélérer la transition conversationnelle des entreprises et favoriser l’émergence d’une économie vocale à la française.
-
Ministry of Communications & IT Supporting Saudi Emerging Technologies Forum
-
Experience HERC Technology Live at Blockchain Futurist Conference by Tracking the Produce, Artwork, Insurance and Collectables Onsite
-
Tom LEE is back in Istanbul for the “Blockchain Economy 2020”!
This partnership with Futurist aligns with Plouton’s latest achievement of raising over a million dollars to date.
Ramak J. Sedigh, CEO of Plouton Mining, said “ We are excited to announce our partnership with Futurist 19 in the form of Title Sponsorship. The conference’s focus on the future of technology aligns with our mission of providing people with an opportunity to invest in the growing bitcoin economy and to become a shareholder in an ESG project that’s sustainable and affordable with long term structure. We look forward to sharing our plans to build the largest solar-powered bitcoin mining operation in North America with Canada’s tech community. ”
"We are so excited to partner with Plouton Mining as a title sponsor and official host of the Plouton Mining Cabana Closing Party on August 14th. Plouton Mining's aims to revolutionize bitcoin mining aligns with this year’s conference theme of using sustainable thinking and technology to create a better future. It’s projects like Plouton that will take us all into the next prosperous decade," said Tracy Leparulo, CEO of Untraceable - Organizer of the Futurist Conference.
For more information, visit Plouton Mining’s newly launched website.
For media inquiries, please contact Kili Wall at (310) 260-7901 or Kili@MelrosePR.com.
About Plouton Mining
Plouton Mining will be North America’s largest solar-powered bitcoin mining facility. Based in Western Mojave, CA, Plouton Mining will implement new, sustainable mining practices that will allow the industry to continue to scale and grow. Instead of relying on “cheap electricity” that will increase in price over time and become unsustainable, Plouton Mining leads the next generation of bitcoin miners by harnessing the power of sustainable energy. Plouton Mining will set the standard for future mining operations by establishing a green, scalable, and sustainable mining solution that will benefit investors, the environment, and local utility companies.
FInyear is a media partner of the Futurist conference.
Ramak J. Sedigh, CEO of Plouton Mining, said “ We are excited to announce our partnership with Futurist 19 in the form of Title Sponsorship. The conference’s focus on the future of technology aligns with our mission of providing people with an opportunity to invest in the growing bitcoin economy and to become a shareholder in an ESG project that’s sustainable and affordable with long term structure. We look forward to sharing our plans to build the largest solar-powered bitcoin mining operation in North America with Canada’s tech community. ”
"We are so excited to partner with Plouton Mining as a title sponsor and official host of the Plouton Mining Cabana Closing Party on August 14th. Plouton Mining's aims to revolutionize bitcoin mining aligns with this year’s conference theme of using sustainable thinking and technology to create a better future. It’s projects like Plouton that will take us all into the next prosperous decade," said Tracy Leparulo, CEO of Untraceable - Organizer of the Futurist Conference.
For more information, visit Plouton Mining’s newly launched website.
For media inquiries, please contact Kili Wall at (310) 260-7901 or Kili@MelrosePR.com.
About Plouton Mining
Plouton Mining will be North America’s largest solar-powered bitcoin mining facility. Based in Western Mojave, CA, Plouton Mining will implement new, sustainable mining practices that will allow the industry to continue to scale and grow. Instead of relying on “cheap electricity” that will increase in price over time and become unsustainable, Plouton Mining leads the next generation of bitcoin miners by harnessing the power of sustainable energy. Plouton Mining will set the standard for future mining operations by establishing a green, scalable, and sustainable mining solution that will benefit investors, the environment, and local utility companies.
FInyear is a media partner of the Futurist conference.
FINYEAR & CHAINEUM
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.