Corporate Finance News
              


Vendredi 29 Octobre 2021

First-Ever Blockchain-Power Micro Finance Institution Onboarded by AlphaFin, Inc


ALPHAFIN, INC ONBOARDS FIRST-EVER BLOCKCHAIN-POWERED MICRO FINANCE INSTITUTION



articles liés
This DCBS/AlphaFin Inc collaboration will serve as proof of concept for the FinTech company’s DAO named the Decentralized Lending Network.

FinTech company AlphaFin, Inc., today announced the successful onboarding of the first ever blockchain-powered Micro Finance Institution (MFI) in concert with Dhosa Chandaneswar Bratyajan Samity (DCBS.in) headquartered in Kolkata.

“The significance of this achievement is that for the very first time, the loan proposal is immutably recorded on the Casper blockchain which provides verification and authentication of the loan and the lending microfinance organization identity.” Dr. Adel Elmessiry, Ph.D. the CTO/President of AlphaFin, Inc. and the visionary behind the Decentralized Lending Network.

“Because of COVID-19 and the catastrophes it has created - especially in the sphere of lending and micro-loans - there is no easy way to serve those needs without being able to validate the identity and authenticity of the actual loan transaction on both ends. That firmly in place, we are finally unlocking a new avenue around the globe for humanity to help each other. We are keen to get started and to have DCBS as a partner.”

“We are excited that Dhosa Chandaneswar Bratyajana Samity (DCBS) has been successfully onboarded to the DLN Test Platform. We can now upload 150 loan proposals for the goat rearing farmers in the villages under Sundarbans biosphere of South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, India.” Animesh Naiya, Secretary, DCBS declared.

The DCBS/Alpha Fin collaboration will serve as a proof of concept focused on the FinTech company’s current project, a decentralized autonomous organization named the Decentralized Lending Network (DLN.org). The Decentralized Lending Network is a financial technology project that lives on the blockchain.

About Dhosa Chandaneswar Bratyajan Samity
Dhosa Chandaneswar Bratyajan Samity (DCBS) is one of the Development Organizations working to improve the financial situation of women in rural India. DCBS was established in 2003 at a remote village Dhosa in Sundarban area, West Bengal and is registered under West Bengal Societies Registration Act (XXVI of 1961) in 2003.

About AlphaFin, Inc
AlphaFin develops financial solutions that help new and existing financial institutions transition into the blockchain sector through cutting-edge consultation, compliance expertise, and the application of turnkey solutions. Its team of industry professionals bring nearly 100 years of experience to every project. AlphaFin works in concert with the U.S. based impact organization Let’s Rethink this to publicize and accelerate its projects and partnerships.

------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.


SEND / ENVOYER
Finyear: latest news, derniers articles

    No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
    This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security. Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
Finyear Coffee: Your Morning Newsletter
Flux RSS