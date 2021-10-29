First-Ever Blockchain-Power Micro Finance Institution Onboarded by AlphaFin, Inc

This DCBS/AlphaFin Inc collaboration will serve as proof of concept for the FinTech company’s DAO named the Decentralized Lending Network.



FinTech company AlphaFin, Inc., today announced the successful onboarding of the first ever blockchain-powered Micro Finance Institution (MFI) in concert with Dhosa Chandaneswar Bratyajan Samity (DCBS.in) headquartered in Kolkata.



“The significance of this achievement is that for the very first time, the loan proposal is immutably recorded on the Casper blockchain which provides verification and authentication of the loan and the lending microfinance organization identity.” Dr. Adel Elmessiry, Ph.D. the CTO/President of AlphaFin, Inc. and the visionary behind the Decentralized Lending Network.



“Because of COVID-19 and the catastrophes it has created - especially in the sphere of lending and micro-loans - there is no easy way to serve those needs without being able to validate the identity and authenticity of the actual loan transaction on both ends. That firmly in place, we are finally unlocking a new avenue around the globe for humanity to help each other. We are keen to get started and to have DCBS as a partner.”



“We are excited that Dhosa Chandaneswar Bratyajana Samity (DCBS) has been successfully onboarded to the DLN Test Platform. We can now upload 150 loan proposals for the goat rearing farmers in the villages under Sundarbans biosphere of South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, India.” Animesh Naiya, Secretary, DCBS declared.



The DCBS/Alpha Fin collaboration will serve as a proof of concept focused on the FinTech company’s current project, a decentralized autonomous organization named the Decentralized Lending Network (DLN.org). The Decentralized Lending Network is a financial technology project that lives on the blockchain.



About Dhosa Chandaneswar Bratyajan Samity

Dhosa Chandaneswar Bratyajan Samity (DCBS) is one of the Development Organizations working to improve the financial situation of women in rural India. DCBS was established in 2003 at a remote village Dhosa in Sundarban area, West Bengal and is registered under West Bengal Societies Registration Act (XXVI of 1961) in 2003.



About AlphaFin, Inc

AlphaFin develops financial solutions that help new and existing financial institutions transition into the blockchain sector through cutting-edge consultation, compliance expertise, and the application of turnkey solutions. Its team of industry professionals bring nearly 100 years of experience to every project. AlphaFin works in concert with the U.S. based impact organization Let’s Rethink this to publicize and accelerate its projects and partnerships.

