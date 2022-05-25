Embedded Finance: When Payments Become An Experience: New book delves into revolutionary new trend A new book on how embedded finance will revolutionise the future of fintech, will be officially launched at Money20/20 Europe (7 – 9 June 2022). Since its release, the book has been consistently trending as the #1 new release in banking on Amazon.





With interviews of fintech’s leading players from Stripe to Shopify, the book explains how embedded finance is leveraged to supercharge customer experience. It provides readers with lessons from early adopters, the role banks play, and how embedded finance will impact the future - for consumers and society as a whole.



Highlights include:

• Practical examples from around the world of how embedded finance is being used by technology companies and brands to redefine online and offline retail experiences.

• Key trends, players, and technologies that are paving the way for embedded finance to take a prominent role in everyday life.

• The role, opportunities, and strategies for banks, technology companies and brands, providing the necessary tools to define an embedded finance strategy.

• The impact of embedded finance on society, consumers, companies, and the economy, highlighting the dominant force that is embedded finance for the future.

• An insight into what the future will look like from the user perspective building off on the key macro trends across the globe.



Scarlett Sieber, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer at Money20/20, said: “While embedded finance has gained traction within the digital-first world, we are just at the beginning of this monumental movement in fintech. Embedded finance enables brands and retailers to provide powerful online and offline experiences based on ubiquitous payments and finance at the point of use. This new trend will have a strong societal impact, specifically on the process in which the banked and underbanked access banking in a fairer and more transparent way, but also on banks’ future business models.”



Sophie Guibaud, Co-founder and Chief Commercial and Growth Officer of Fiat Republic, commented: “Embedded finance equips technology companies, brands and retailers with the ability to provide a banking and payments experience to their end-customers in a seamless, convenient, and authentic way. It provides accounts and loans when they need it most, and is naturally integrated into the experience. Given what is at stake, embedded finance should be a priority on the strategic agenda of all tech companies, brands, retailers, and banks.”



Published by Wiley & Sons, one of the world's leading publishers of academic, scientific and professional books and journals. For more than 200 years, John Wiley & Sons have been helping people and organisations develop the skills and knowledge they need to succeed, publishing works spanning fields such as earth science, computing, chemistry and medicine.





Money20/20 Europe

Money20/20 Europe will be held 7-9 June 2022 in Amsterdam.

More information on Money20/20 Europe is available at europe.money2020.com.



About Money20/20

Founded in 2011, Money20/20 creates destination events where the most innovative people in payments, fintech and the broader financial services industry connect. Famed for their high-impact networking, the USA edition, held in Las Vegas (October 2022), and the Europe edition, held in Amsterdam (June 2022), are unmissable by their industry. Money20/20 is the space where the industry's smartest visionaries and innovators come together to create the future of money. Money20/20 is an Ascential event. www.money2020.com



About the authors



Scarlett Sieber

Scarlett is Chief Strategy and Growth Officer at Money20/20, the fintech industry’s largest gathering place. Scarlett is one of the industry's most sought after speakers as a thought leader and innovator, with expertise in driving organisational change at both start-ups and enterprises alike across the financial services and fintech ecosystem. Scarlett has been a consultant, banker, strategist, and tech entrepreneur and has held senior executive roles in financial services including at USAA and BBVA.



Scarlett holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Fordham University. She currently serves as a Senior Advisor to NASA and is an Advisory Board Member to Village Capital. Scarlett has been invited to speak at over 100 prestigious financial services and technology conferences around the globe. As a prominent industry influencer, Scarlett is an invited recurring contributor to Forbes, The Financial Brand, and Huffington Post and has been quoted in dozens of other publications including Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg, American Banker, the Chicago Tribune, and the Los Angeles Times.



Winning over a dozen awards, Scarlett is consistently recognized on an annual basis as one of the top 100 most influential voices within fintech globally, and the top 10 women in financial services. Scarlett has 20,000+ followers on Linkedin, 175,000 active subscribers to her LinkedIn series, Tech Tuesday and her verified Twitter account has a reach of over 35,000.



Sophie Guibaud

Sophie is the co-founder and Chief Commercial and Growth Officer of Fiat Republic, a compliance-first banking & payments API for crypto platforms. She has been a trailblazer of Embedded finance, having spent the last 10 years designing and executing the go to market of BAAS & Embedded Finance propositions.



Sophie seats on the Fintech Advisory Board of PayU, the fintech arm of public company media giant & Tencent’s largest shareholder, Naspers and is an Associate Mentor of University of Oxford's Said Business School Creative Destruction Lab Fintech incubator.



She has delivered speaking engagements on some of the world’s largest fintech stages. For her work within the fintech industry, she received multiple industry recognitions including Standout 35 2018 and 2019 by Innovate Finance, 35 Women under 35 from Management Today / The Telegraph and has been named on the European Digital Financial Services 'Power 50’ from Digital Banking Club.





