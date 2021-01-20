Quotidien Fintech & Blocktech / Daily News
              



Digital Token Trading: Bitfinex Opens Trading for ETH 2.0


Bitfinex, a state-of-the-art digital token trading platform, will launch trading for ETH 2.0, allowing its users to exit or enter an Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 staking position.

ETH 2.0 will be available to trade with US Dollars (ETH2/USD), Ethereum (ETH2/ETH) and Tether tokens (ETH2/USDt) on 21/01/21 at 14:00 PM UTC. ETH 2.0 tokens represent ETH holdings successfully staked on Bitfinex’s ETH 2.0 staking service, and thereby locked on the beacon chain.

“We’re pleased to launch trading of ETH 2.0 in our peer-to-peer markets,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex. “This will provide our growing customer base with another avenue to participate in a monumental event in crypto, ETH 2.0 staking.”

Bitfinex launched its ETH 2.0 staking service in December 2020, providing eligible users an intuitive and user-friendly means of participating in ETH 2.0 staking. There is no minimum requirement on the amount of ETH needed to be held in order for a user to participate in staking.

The ETH 2.0 staking service is available to eligible users, pursuant to Bitfinex’s Terms of Service and additional terms that users will be presented at the time they choose to stake. ETH Staking is highly experimental and risky. Please ensure you independently assess, understand and accept the related risks before deciding to stake. For more information on ETH 2.0 staking, please visit: https://ethereum.org/en/eth2/staking/

Important Notes
Nothing in this press release is financial, investment or other advice. Nothing in this press release is a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement of staking ETH or any other course dealing. Any references in this post to returns are only hypothetical and not guaranteed.
ETH staking is not available to any citizen or resident of Canada or any entity organized in Canada or controlled by citizens or residents of Canada. ETH staking is also not available to any Prohibited Person, such as a citizen or resident of the United States of America.
Bitfinex makes no guarantee that it will permit trading of ETH2 or ETH2 Rewards or if it does, that it will continue to permit trading of either ETH2 or ETH2 Rewards. Bitfinex may remove the ability to trade ETH2, ETH2 Rewards or both ETH2 and ETH2 Rewards, at any time, on any or no notice and for some or all users.
If you cease to maintain your account with Bitfinex for any reason, including termination by Bitfinex, while you hold a balance of ETH2 or ETH2 Rewards, you will forfeit any rights you may have pursuant to the Terms of Service to the ETH that the ETH2 or ETH2 Rewards represents. Neither ETH2 nor ETH2 Rewards balances can be withdrawn from Bitfinex.

About Bitfinex
Founded in 2012, Bitfinex is a digital token trading platform offering state-of-the-art services for traders and global liquidity providers. In addition to a suite of advanced trading features and charting tools, Bitfinex provides access to peer-to-peer financing, an OTC market and margin trading for a wide selection of digital tokens. Bitfinex's strategy focuses on providing unparalleled support, tools, and innovation for experienced traders and liquidity providers around the world. Visit www.bitfinex.com to learn more.

