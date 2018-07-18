Dascoin Blockchain Speed Improved By 100%

This incredibly fast new speed of three seconds per block ranks the DasCoin Blockchain amongst the fastest on the planet. With an expectation that higher volume will be required through the ecosystem's future payment solution and the wider use of DasNet, scalability and speed are key strategic goals for the DasCoin development team.



The blockchain will further strive to stay the fastest, most reliable and securest settlement system available, providing a first-class service to its global community of users. Michael Mathias, CEO of DasCoin said: "This is an incredible achievement for DasCoin and our expert team of developers and was made possible by our choice of deploying Graphene technology in our Blockchain. We are striving to position ourselves as the Currency of Trust for the new digital economy and today's announcement positions us to capture a leading position in the blockchain-enabled payment solutions sector."



Thanks to the superior governance system of the underlying blockchain technology called Graphene, it is possible to tune critical operational parameters of the blockchain in near-real time. In contrast to other technologies, these changes can execute and go live in the entire blockchain system even without the need for every participant and server to upgrade the software. This allows the Graphene technology to modify system-critical parameters like the maximum block size in as little as 30 minutes.



Prior to today's technology implementation, the DasCoin Blockchain had set a new standard with six-second blocktime tranasctions.



DasCoin is a better way to store and exchange value and is the next step in the evolution of money.

DasCoin is the blockchain-based currency at the center of an innovative digital asset system that seeks to optimize the strengths and eliminate the weaknesses of existing currency systems. It is fast, efficient, balanced, secure and scalable.

DasCoin is focused on creating a digital currency that delivers superior performance through greater operational efficiency, increased transaction capacity, wider distribution, better governance and greater regulatory compliance. Protected by industry leading security protocols and a permissioned blockchain, DasCoin is a pioneer in the sector with the goal of becoming the world's first mainstream digital currency.

