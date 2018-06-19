CryptoFriends will celebrate its 1st Birthday on the “Blockchain Island”

The event will be held at Infinity by Hugo’s, a picturesque rooftop pool venue in St Julian’s, and will gather a selection of industry experts, sponsors, crypto enthusiasts and investors for a momentous blockchain event.



The exclusive, invite only event is sponsored by Aliquantam Gaming and Hipay. Be ready to expect a crowd packed with some of the most renowned movers and shakers in blockchain, alongside a strong media presence. So remember, make sure to bring your swimsuit and your business cards, and get ready for an afternoon of sun, cocktails, class entertainment and of course, blockchain knowledge.



Daria Arefieva, Co-Founder of CryptoFriends, spoke with us about the upcoming event in Malta and said:

“We cannot wait to celebrate our 1st Birthday on the “Blockchain Island” on June 16th. We have a great line-up of speakers and ICO representatives who will be presenting, and we are almost sold out now. It really is very encouraging to see the amount of support we are getting for our activities from the community, and it really motivates us as a team to go even further with what we can deliver, and to contribute even more to the blockchain space. In fact, we already have 2 more events in Malta scheduled in August and September in the lead up to the Malta Blockchain Summit, so if you miss out on our Birthday Party, there are still plenty of opportunities to get involved.”

The selection of speakers will include no other than:

- Olaf Carlson-Wee – Founder of Polychain Capital

- Miko Matsumura – Founder of Evercoin exchange

- Hartej Sawhney – Co-Founder of HOSHO

- Gordon Einstein – Blockchain legal specialist at CKR Law

- Eman Pulis – Founder and CEO at SIGMA I GAMING & MALTA Blockchain Summit

- Eric Benz – CryptoFriends Ambassador and MD at CryptoPay



Additionally, you will have the opportunity to hear from representatives from some of the most promising ICO projects in the space today such as:



- Clear Poker – a decentralised poker platform on ethereum blockchain.

- Fanfare - a blockchain powered social commerce marketplace.

- Nynja – a global blockchain platform for communication & commerce.

- Betonchart – a blockchain based sports betting platform.

- Blockchip - an I-gaming platform that combines the use of blockchain and AI technologies.

The upcoming Crypto iGathering on June 16th will be preceded by a private dinner on June 15th, and then followed by a press conference on June 18th, organised by The Malta Blockchain Summit.

The Malta Blockchain Summit will tackle the world-changing potential applications of the Blockchain though a series of panels and talks. The Summit anticipates 4000+ delegates and global influencers in the emerging tech industry and will feature a Hackathon and an ICO pitch - connecting investors with ICO’s.

The Prime Minister of Malta, the Honourable Joseph Muscat, has been confirmed to attend the Summit, where he will participate as a keynote speaker.

“I understand that regulators are wary of this technology but the fact is that it’s coming. We must be on the frontline in embracing this crucial innovation, and we cannot just wait for others to take action and copy them. We must be the ones that others copy.” said the Prime Minister, Joseph Muscat.



maltablockchainsummit.com

