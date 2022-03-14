Clover Finance Rebrands to CLV, Making a Move Further into the Web3 Future

Clover Finance, a project developing one parachain of Polkadot and a multi-chain crypto wallet application, announced Thursday that it would rebrand to CLV in pursuit of an easier approach to a wider audience group.



The new brand name, CLV, stands for Connectivity, Legible, Versatile. CLV aims to offer great connectivity within the ever-growing and expanding crypto space, outstanding legibility for newcomers to crypto as well as being versatile to accommodate a wider range of users’ needs.



Amid the upcoming release of new versions of Wallet and Chain products, the Clover Chain will become CLV Chain, and the Clover Wallet will become CLV Wallet. While the existing products and the token $CLV will remain largely the same, the new branding signals a strategic change from finance to everything web3.



Previously, Clover Finance won Polkadot’s fifth auction with 9,752,487 DOT raised. CLV Chain is a Substrate-based specialized Layer 1 chain that is EVM compatible and cross-chain interoperable; it provides the tooling for developers to migrate and scale their applications.



CLV Wallet is a non-custodial, multi-chain wallet that supports EVM chains, Substrate-based chains on Polkadot and Kusama, Solana, and more. It’s also available on all platforms on mobile, extension, and web. It’s designed for both DeFi, GameFi, and other Web3 applications.



Being one of the most liquid Polkadot parachain tokens on the market, the CLV Token ($CLV) is a utility and governance token used in the CLV ecosystem. It’s said more utilities will be enabled in the future as development advances.



The CLV team is committed to building a foundational platform that serves decentralized applications to people through its multi-layer of products and services, meanwhile developing new ways to enrich its ecosystem through its partnerships and technological innovations. The decision to expand from Finance to Web3 and target a greater audience seems to be a fair move.



About CLV

CLV (previously Clover Finance) is a one-stop infrastructure platform for cross-chain and decentralized applications. The CLV chain is a Substrate-based specialized Layer 1 chain that is EVM compatible and cross-chain interoperable. The CLV wallet is a multi-chain all-in-one wallet, for day-to-day, Defi, and gaming purposes. Featured by Coinlist as one of the most noteworthy projects in 2021 and backed by major industry institutions such as Polychain Capital, Alameda Research, Huobi, and OKex’s Ventures Arm, with our multi-dimensional products lineup, CLV has uniquely positioned itself as “Passport to the Omniverse.”



CLV (Clover Finance)

https://clv.org/

clover.finance