Close your next big deal at ChainPoint!

ChainPoint was designed as a platform that serves the interests of the people who are building up this new industry we all are in, and the event last year proved to be a success. Today ChainPoint is one of the most influential conferences in the region which is set to showcase business opportunities within the regional tech ecosystem by bringing together global blockchain professionals and creating a platform for productive dialogue, sharing best practices and closing great deals.
Prove the value of decentralization
ChainPoint will host over 500 selected participants and more than 50 speakers this year. So we can assure you that this is a great chance to meet outstanding professionals, make large scale connections, discover new markets and partners, get valuable insights on the latest trends.
Use the platform to negotiate, make your business work and confirm that blockchain recognizes no borders. The leaders of our partner organizations, spanning from the Americas to Asia, from Europe to Australia and Africa, will be attending ChainPoint 19 - that is more than 40 blockchain communities from around the world to define the solutions for the challenges that each community is facing today.
Uncover the tech potential and get some deals closed
Armenia has become a home for future technologies, successful tech companies and game-changing startups that make their way to the global market stating the innovative and technological potential of the nation. In sync with the innovative developments of the world, Armenia sets a new wave of technological growth, putting special emphasis on emerging technologies. Should we mention that the country will plausibly have one of the most attractive regulations in the sphere by the end of the year?
With a 27% annual growth rate, the Armenian tech industry brings more and more successful cases to life, so you definitely want to be here to uncover this thriving market. A number of companies implementing the technology, service-providers, startups with innovative ideas, will create the buzz and grab the attention of the investors and the big players of the market.
FOMO?! Get your tickets now!
With a top-notch event program as a basis, ChainPoint will deliver discussions around the hottest trends and the most valuable insights by bringing to the stage such amazing speakers as Henri Arslanian - the PwC Fintech and Crypto leader for Asia and Chairman of Fintech Association of Hong Kong, Tigran Khachatryan - the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Armenia, Gilbert Verdian - the founder and CEO of Quant Network, Emin Gün Sirer - Founder of Bloxroute and associate professor at Cornell University, Dr. Ramadan Alblooshi - the CEO of Regulation Sector at Dubai Healthcare City, Anna Frankowska - Head of Growth and Business Development at Pigzbe, and many others.
Finyear is a media partner of ChainPoint conference.
Prove the value of decentralization
ChainPoint will host over 500 selected participants and more than 50 speakers this year. So we can assure you that this is a great chance to meet outstanding professionals, make large scale connections, discover new markets and partners, get valuable insights on the latest trends.
Use the platform to negotiate, make your business work and confirm that blockchain recognizes no borders. The leaders of our partner organizations, spanning from the Americas to Asia, from Europe to Australia and Africa, will be attending ChainPoint 19 - that is more than 40 blockchain communities from around the world to define the solutions for the challenges that each community is facing today.
Uncover the tech potential and get some deals closed
Armenia has become a home for future technologies, successful tech companies and game-changing startups that make their way to the global market stating the innovative and technological potential of the nation. In sync with the innovative developments of the world, Armenia sets a new wave of technological growth, putting special emphasis on emerging technologies. Should we mention that the country will plausibly have one of the most attractive regulations in the sphere by the end of the year?
With a 27% annual growth rate, the Armenian tech industry brings more and more successful cases to life, so you definitely want to be here to uncover this thriving market. A number of companies implementing the technology, service-providers, startups with innovative ideas, will create the buzz and grab the attention of the investors and the big players of the market.
FOMO?! Get your tickets now!
With a top-notch event program as a basis, ChainPoint will deliver discussions around the hottest trends and the most valuable insights by bringing to the stage such amazing speakers as Henri Arslanian - the PwC Fintech and Crypto leader for Asia and Chairman of Fintech Association of Hong Kong, Tigran Khachatryan - the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Armenia, Gilbert Verdian - the founder and CEO of Quant Network, Emin Gün Sirer - Founder of Bloxroute and associate professor at Cornell University, Dr. Ramadan Alblooshi - the CEO of Regulation Sector at Dubai Healthcare City, Anna Frankowska - Head of Growth and Business Development at Pigzbe, and many others.
Finyear is a media partner of ChainPoint conference.
FINYEAR & CHAINEUM
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.