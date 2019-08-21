Close your next big deal at ChainPoint!

ChainPoint was designed as a platform that serves the interests of the people who are building up this new industry we all are in, and the event last year proved to be a success. Today ChainPoint is one of the most influential conferences in the region which is set to showcase business opportunities within the regional tech ecosystem by bringing together global blockchain professionals and creating a platform for productive dialogue, sharing best practices and closing great deals.



Prove the value of decentralization

ChainPoint will host over 500 selected participants and more than 50 speakers this year. So we can assure you that this is a great chance to meet outstanding professionals, make large scale connections, discover new markets and partners, get valuable insights on the latest trends.

Use the platform to negotiate, make your business work and confirm that blockchain recognizes no borders. The leaders of our partner organizations, spanning from the Americas to Asia, from Europe to Australia and Africa, will be attending ChainPoint 19 - that is more than 40 blockchain communities from around the world to define the solutions for the challenges that each community is facing today.



Uncover the tech potential and get some deals closed

Armenia has become a home for future technologies, successful tech companies and game-changing startups that make their way to the global market stating the innovative and technological potential of the nation. In sync with the innovative developments of the world, Armenia sets a new wave of technological growth, putting special emphasis on emerging technologies. Should we mention that the country will plausibly have one of the most attractive regulations in the sphere by the end of the year?

With a 27% annual growth rate, the Armenian tech industry brings more and more successful cases to life, so you definitely want to be here to uncover this thriving market. A number of companies implementing the technology, service-providers, startups with innovative ideas, will create the buzz and grab the attention of the investors and the big players of the market.







FOMO?! Get your tickets now!

With a top-notch event program as a basis, ChainPoint will deliver discussions around the hottest trends and the most valuable insights by bringing to the stage such amazing speakers as Henri Arslanian - the PwC Fintech and Crypto leader for Asia and Chairman of Fintech Association of Hong Kong, Tigran Khachatryan - the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Armenia, Gilbert Verdian - the founder and CEO of Quant Network, Emin Gün Sirer - Founder of Bloxroute and associate professor at Cornell University, Dr. Ramadan Alblooshi - the CEO of Regulation Sector at Dubai Healthcare City, Anna Frankowska - Head of Growth and Business Development at Pigzbe, and many others.



Finyear is a media partner of ChainPoint conference.