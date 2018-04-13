Digital Finance, Cryptofinance Daily News | Innovation, Transformation
              



Clearmatics working with the Bank of England


Posted by Christophe MacIntosh on April 3, 2018 in Clearmatics News



articles liés
In May 2017, the Bank of England announced its vision for a renewed Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) service to deliver a materially stronger, more resilient, flexible and innovative sterling settlement system to respond to the rapidly changing payments landscape.

Clearmatics is pleased to be amongst the companies chosen to work with the Bank on a proof of concept (PoC) to explore how a renewed RTGS service could be capable of supporting settlement on innovative payment technologies. To date, Clearmatics has been involved in testing the RTGS capability to support settlement on Distributed Ledger Technology, as well as identifying areas for improvement.

The Bank expects to publish a summary of findings from the PoC later in 2018.

Read full press release from the Bank of England: https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/news/2018/march/rtgs-renewal-proof-of-concept
PDF Version of the Press Release: https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/-/media/boe/files/payments/rtgs-renewal-proof-of-concept.pdf


Les médias du groupe Finyear

Lisez gratuitement :

Le quotidien Finyear
- Sa newsletter quotidienne :
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en Finance innovation & Digital transformation.
- Sa lettre mensuelle Le Trésorier

Le quotidien Blockchain Daily News
Sa newsletter quotidienne :
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Blockchain daily News, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en Blockchain révolution.

Vendredi 13 Avril 2018
Notez


Nouveau commentaire :
Twitter

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *
Les derniers articles publiés sur Finyear
Recevez notre newsletter quotidienne comme plus de 40.000 professionnels de la gestion et de l'innovation financières
Livres Blancs
Blockchain Daily News
Cryptocurrencies
 
    Copyright Finyear (c)2006-2018 - Finance all the Year, Innovation, Cryptofinance - 2016. ISSN 2105-0872. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear is prohibited.