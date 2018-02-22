Celanese Appoints Scott Richardson as Chief Financial Officer

“We are thankful for the many years of service and leadership Chris has given to Celanese,” said Chairman and CEO Mark Rohr. “Chris has been instrumental to the Company’s success and his actions to oversee transformative change at the Company. We understand and support Chris’ decision and wish him and his family the very best.”



Richardson joined Celanese in 2005 and held a variety of roles at the Company including Vice President and General Manager of Acetyls, and his most recent role as Senior Vice President, Engineered Materials.



“I am excited for this opportunity to lead Celanese forward and want to thank Chris for his leadership and partnership over the years. I am grateful to be able to benefit from his experience,” said Richardson.



Rohr continued, “I believe that with Scott’s extensive industry knowledge and experience, coupled with his proven abilities as a global leader, he will build on Chris’ record of success and continue to deliver solid results.”



About Celanese

