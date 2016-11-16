Canada | CFO Moves – week ending November 11, 2016

ClearStream Energy Services Inc. [TORONTO] (TSX: CSM) announced that Gary Summach, the Chief Financial Officer of ClearStream Holdings, will succeed Keith Halbert as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company.



Rockwell Diamonds Inc. [VANCOUVER] (TSX: RDI) announced the appointment of Patrick Cooke as Chief Financial Officer. Patrick has been CFO of Pangea Diamonds, a CFO with three other entities, and commenced his commercial career as a banker with Barclays. He has been a non-executive director of several companies including two listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.



KGIC Inc. [TORONTO] (TSX-V: LRN) announced that it has accepted the resignation of Hoon Lee as interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Company is happy to announce the appointment of Fareed Sheik as interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Sheik is currently the Managing Partner of Fareed Sheik LLP. Prior to joining Loyalist Group Mr. Sheik was the interim Chief Financial Officer at Selectcore Ltd., another venture listed company.



Findev Inc. [TORONTO] (TSX-V: FDI) announced the appointment of Claude Ayache as the Company Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Ayache is a seasoned financial executive with more than 25 years of experience in various financial roles and has served on numerous private and public boards as well as non-for-profit organizations.



Morumbi Resources Inc. [TORONTO] (TSX-V: MOC) announced the appointments of Rohan Hazelton to the position of Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Hazelton was formerly the Vice President, Strategy for Goldcorp Inc. Mr. Hazelton has held a variety of senior management positions at Goldcorp including Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer of Goldcorp Mexico, and Corporate Controller. Mr. Hazelton was one of the earliest employees at Wheaton River Minerals Ltd. and was a key part of the management team that led the growth of Wheaton River and later Goldcorp. The Company also announces that Eric Szustak will step down as CFO but will remain as an advisor to the Company to assist during the transition.



Thor Explorations Ltd. [VANCOUVER] (TSX-V: THX) announced that Ben Hodges has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Hodges has had fourteen years’ experience in both mining and oil and gas, working as Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary of Zeta Petroleum plc, and previously serving as Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary of Atlantic Coal.



