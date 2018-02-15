Canada | CFO Moves – week ending February 9, 2018

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [TORONTO] (NYSE: GOOS, TSX: GOOS) announced that Jonathan Sinclair will succeed John Black as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President and is expected to join the company toward the middle of the year. John has informed the Company of his intention to retire and will continue as Chief Financial Officer until Jonathan’s appointment, and will remain in a senior role until the end of year to ensure a smooth transition. Jonathan currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Business Operations at Jimmy Choo. Prior to this role, Jonathan served as Chief Operating Officer at Jimmy Choo and Vertu, and he has also held a number of financial leadership roles at companies including Pentland Brands plc and The Boots Company PLC.



The Co-operators [GUELPH, ON] announced the retirement of Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Bruce West, effective June 1, 2018. West joined The Co-operators in 2007 as CFO.



Goldmoney Inc. [TORONTO] (TSX: XAU) announced the appointment of Steve Fray as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). Mr. Fray, who previously served as Senior Vice President of Finance and Operations for the Company, will replace Josh Crumb, who remains Chief Strategy Officer and Director of the Company – roles he has served since co-founding the Company in 2014. Prior to joining Goldmoney Inc., Steve was Vice President of Finance at Guestlogix; Senior Finance Manager at the Accountant General, Department of Bermuda; and held numerous audit roles at KPMG LLP. Steve joined Goldmoney Inc. in early 2017 as Director of Finance.



GCT Global Container Terminals Inc. [Vancouver] announced the appointment of Cheryl Yaremko as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Cheryl began her career at Ernst & Young Chartered Accountants. She then joined Western Star Trucks, where she progressed to the role of Corporate Controller. In 2001, Cheryl was appointed the Group Director of Finance for the BC Railway Company and was later promoted to CFO. In 2006, her career brought her to BC Hydro. She rapidly rose through the organization, and in 2011, she was named Executive Vice President Finance, Technology, Supply Chain, and CFO. Cheryl recently served as a Board Member and Audit Committee Chair for the BC Investment Management Corporation (bcIMC), one of the largest institutional investors in BC. She has also formerly served on the boards of the UBC Investment Management Trust, InTransit BC, Ballet BC, and the national board of FEI Canada.



Canadian Metals Inc. [MONTRÉAL] (CSE: CME) announced the appointment of Pierre Monet as Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer of the company. Mr. Monet will replace Robert Boisjoli who will be stepping down going forward. Prior to joining Canadian Metals, Mr. Monet was VP and CFO of Pershimco Resources Inc. Previously he has been President and Chief Executive Officer of Malaga Inc. and VP Finance and CFO of Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. He also acted as Vice-President Finance, Administration and Treasurer of Iron Ore Company of Canada Inc. and VP Finance of Alliance Forest Products Inc.



Solar Alliance Energy Inc. [VANCOUVER] (TSX-V: SOLR) announced the appointment of Dan O’Brien to the role of Chief Financial Officer. Dan O’Brien has fifteen years’ experience, of which, the last five years have been as the Chief Financial Officer for exploration and development companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) and TSX Venture Exchange. Prior to that, Mr. O’Brien was a senior manager at a leading Canadian accounting firm where he specialized in the audit of public companies in the mining and resource sector.



Margaux Resources Ltd. [CALGARY] (TSX- V: MRL, OTCQB: MARFF) announced the appointment of Don Nguyen as Chief Financial Officer of Margaux. Most recently, Mr. Nguyen has worked extensively with Margaux’s senior management team and Board in his former role as Controller for the Company since 2015. Mr. Nguyen will be replacing Jason Linkewich who has stepped down from his role as Chief Financial Officer.



Alternate Health Corp [TORONTO] (CSE: AHG, OTC: AHGIF) announced the appointment of Christopher Boling to the position of Chief Financial Officer. Boling takes over from Jim Griffiths who has been appointed Senior Vice President Finance. Mr. Griffiths continues to serve as a director of the Company. Mr. Boling has over 20 years of experience in senior financial leadership roles for global public firms like Textron and Pirelli S.p.A. For the last 5 years, Mr. Boling has been working at the CFO level for high-growth technology companies in additive manufacturing and solar energy.



Silver Viper Minerals Corp. [VANCOUVER] (TSX-V: VIPR) announced that Carla Hartzenberg has been appointed by the Company as Chief Financial Officer. Hartzenberg has 10 years of experience primarily focused on the natural resources sector. She possesses significant experience in mining exploration, real estate, manufacturing and clean technology. Mrs. Hartzenberg has held management positions in the resource sector as well as real estate.



Dolly Varden Silver Corporation [VANCOUVER] (TSX.V: DV | U.S.: DOLLF) announced that it has appointed Carla Hartzenberg as its new Chief Financial Officer. Hartzenberg has 10 years of experience primarily focused on the natural resources sector. She possesses significant experience in mining exploration, real estate, manufacturing and clean technology. Mrs. Hartzenberg has held management positions in the resource sector as well as real estate.

