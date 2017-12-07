Canada | CFO Moves – week ending Decembre 1, 2017

articles liés
USA | CFO Moves – week ending November 24, 2017
Supremex Inc. [MONTREAL] announced that Bertrand Jolicoeur, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary will be leaving the Company effective December 15, 2017 to pursue another employment opportunity. Lyne Bégin will act as Interim Vice-President of Finance along with her current duties. She has joined the Company in 2014 as Corporate Controller and also previously held this position with Supremex between 1994 and 2006.
Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MISSISSAUGA, Ontario] (NASDAQ: ARLZ, TSX: ARZ) announced that Scott J. Charles, Chief Financial Officer, left the Company to pursue other opportunities. Michael Kaseta will assume the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) along with his current duties as Corporate Controller. Mr. Kaseta has served as Corporate Controller since 2016. Prior to joining Aralez, Mr. Kaseta served as CFO of Sanofi North America, Global Services.
Junex Inc. [QUEBEC CITY] (TSX-V: JNX) announced the appointment of François Lévesque as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Lévesque will also continue to act as Accounting Manager, a position he has held for several years. Mr. Lévesque replaces Dave Pépin. Mr. Pépin will continue to provide advisory services to the Company until April 30, 2018.
First Global Data [TORONTO] announced that its previous CFO, Nayeem Alli, has agreed to take on the appointment as CFO for an interim period until the end of April 2018. The Company’s CFO position was made available in October 2017 when Mr. Alli decided to step down for personal health reasons. Mr. Alli will continue to be supported by the existing finance team.
Sunshine Agri-Tech Inc. [VANCOUVER] (TSX-V: SAI) announced the resignation of Jin Kuang as Chief Financial Officer and the appointment of Ying Xu as Chief Financial officer. Ms. Xu previously held senior positions with MNP LLP, Smythe LLP and Ernst & Young LLP.
Alpha Peak Leisure Inc. [RICHMOND, British Columbia] (TSX-V: AAP) announced that Lawrence Tang has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company for personal reasons. Bing Liu has been appointed to replace him as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Liu has previously served as the chief financial officer of the Company’s subsidiary in China, Gonga Terraferma Limited.
