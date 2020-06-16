Bye-bye SWIFT

Stablecoins may sound like something simple, I mean they're just digital versions of the dollar, yet they represent a massive opportunity. They offer a huge improvement, orders of magnitude better than existing systems, when it comes to moving dollars versus using a bank. They're cost effective and fast, as transactions are settled in minutes, instead of days. While trading has been the primary driver for their growth so far, their future will be driven by the superior user experience they offer.



They will be become the defacto cryptocurrency on ramps and off ramps. A January, 2020, survey by Bank for International Settlements showed that over 80 countries were working on CBDCs. Banque de France will begin interviewing applicants to work with it on experiments in the use of a digital euro in interbank settlements. These experiments will also explore integrating central bank digital currency (CBDC) into the clearing and settlement of tokenized financial assets.



Libra recently pivoted away from it’s own currency, to a series of single-currency stablecoins, each tied to a different fiat currency. Libra won’t be pegged just to the USD, rather it will be pegged across many of the world’s significant currencies. We’ll see dramatic improvements in the on-ramps and off-ramps for cryptocurrency and Libra will likely emerge as a major player in the space.



The advantages of using the stablecoins compared with the established payment systems can be reduced to a few simple points. When you look at SWIFT from the banking and financial institutions’ perspective the argument for continuing to use them is based on a “better the devil you know” way of thinking and a prevailing conservatism in the financial world.

The rivalry between the old and the new is just getting started and it will decide how cross-border payments will be handled for decades to come.



While stablecoins first originated in the world of cryptocurrencies, they have now become an independent concept of their own. They are a moving target with tremendous potential to fundamentally change the financial system. It remains to be seen whether stablecoins are going to coexist, complement, or takeover existing payments.



Given the antiquity of SWIFT and the lack of access to traditional institutions in many developing countries, there is a possibility that stablecoins could just become the first blockchain product that’s actually used by a large number of people. Truth be told, stablecoins are faster, cheaper and more reliable than Swift. The only problem they have is that they're not yet been widely adopted.



But it's safe to say that the revolution is already in progress, and in the years to come, the market for digital dollars will grow exponentially, as more regulated entities like Bank Frick will start to adopt stablecoins.