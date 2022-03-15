Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News

Buying and selling Bitcoin in Dubai after new crypto regulations

The ruler, the vice-president of Dubai, and Prime Minister of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has announced the new crypto law. Regardless of the new regulation, Coinsfera Bitcoin shop will continue to assist anyone to buy and sell bitcoin in Dubai safely and legally.


Buying and selling Bitcoin in Dubai after new crypto regulations
Following countries such as the USA, UK, Singapore, El-Salvador, Dubai have announced that they are going to adopt new regulations about cryptocurrencies. Adoption of the new regulation will facilitate the cryptocurrency transaction and exchange in Dubai.

As per the announcement, cryptocurrency activities will be regulated by Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) in Dubai. However, Dubai International Financial Center aka Dubai Free Zone will be an exception to the new regulation given the regulatory body is different.

Dubai Branch of the Coinsfera Bitcoin shop

Coinsfera provides cryptocurrency exchange services in Dubai since 2015. Over those years, Coinsfera has proved itself as a reputable exchange where thousands of people change bitcoin to cash or any other cryptocurrency.

The new policy will come with a huge demand for the variety of cryptocurrencies services in general. Coinsfera Bitcoin shop is fully ready to guest anyone who wants to exchange Bitcoin to cash in their offices in the city center. Given their years of experience, professional employees will help out not only people who are already into crypto but also those who have just joined the digital currency revolution.

Coinsfera has received the award from the largest blockchain conference of MENA and the Eurasia region. Coinsfera Bitcoin shop represents the NFT world in Dubai, the capital of the UAE. With a wide range of crypto services, Coinsfera is recognized as a brand in Dubai.

Importance of crypto exchange in Dubai

Almost every year new regulations regarding digital currencies are adopted. Those regulations are embraced to regulate or facilitate cryptocurrency transactions in a safe and legal manner. Previous to the new regulation, the Dubai administration has announced penalties for crypto frauds late last year.

The main reason for the regulation is the unavoidable demand for crypto products. The interest in crypto services has grown dramatically over a few years. The only way to control crypto transactions is to implement the regulations which help customers and companies use those services safely. Coinsfera is one of the best exchanges to meet the requirements of both parties by allowing them to buy and sell bitcoin in Dubai.

About Coinsfera Bitcoin shop
Coinsfera is an international brand providing cryptocurrency exchange services. Currently, it operates in 4 different countries and cities: Dubai, Istanbul, Kosovo, and London. Since 2015 thousands of people have exchanged their cryptocurrencies to cash and vice versa. The most demanded services are to sell bitcoin in Dubai, to sell USDT in Dubai, and to sell Ethereum in Dubai.
One of the popular cryptocurrencies Bitcoin can be bought and sold at Coinsfera. In the process of selling bitcoin in Dubai, competitive pricing, provision of exchange of big amounts, and instant transactions are some of the advantages that put Coinsfera one step above all other exchanges in Dubai. Besides selling Bitcoin in Dubai, Coinsfera allows anyone to exchange 2000+ cryptocurrencies to cash and cash to crypto.

Buy Bitcoin in Dubai with Cash at the official exchange Coinsfera.
Sell Bitcoin in Dubai with Cash at Coinsfera.
https://www.coinsfera.com/buy-bitcoin-in-dubai/
https://www.coinsfera.com/sell-bitcoin-in-dubai/

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Mardi 15 Mars 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Offre | Stage Analyste Private Equity : LBO et Capital Développement (Equipe MidCap)

Offre : Stage Private Equity - AREV Partners - Paris

Offer: Investment Analyst Intern Position – Vauban Infrastructure Partners – Munich

Offre : Stage Analyste Fund management (F/H)

Offer: Internship - Private Equity – London

Offre : Analyste Investissement & Recherche (stage)

Offre : Stagiaire – Analyste Private Equity (6 mois)

ABAS France annonce 20 recrutements en 2022 pour accompagner sa croissance

STAGE – Analyste Capital Investissement

Stage - Assistant Gérant d’Actifs – 5/6 mois

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Calmon Partners welcome a Director Capital Advisory in Geneva, Switzerland

Emilie de Vaucresson, spécialiste IT/IP/Protection des données personnelles, rejoint Joffe & Associés

Judicaël Lefebvre devient Chief Impact Officer de BDO France

Le cabinet Bignon Lebray nomme deux counsels : Louis Vallet et Paul Brisset

Shearman & Sterling a accueilli très récemment à Paris une équipe de quatre associés : Xavier Norlain, Jeremy Scemama, Maud Manon et Matthieu Lampel

FTPA coopte Romain Lantourne en qualité d’associé

François Sabaté devient Directeur Général d’I&S Adviser

Visa Appoints Jennifer Como as Head of Investor Relations

Josh Rayner Joins Hut 8 Mining as VP of Sales

Capital.com appoints ex-IG Group director to steer UK business

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Buying and selling Bitcoin in Dubai after new crypto regulations

Tokens.com Announces Listing of Warrants on the NEO Exchange

Calmon Partners welcome a Director Capital Advisory in Geneva, Switzerland

Rollee lève 4M€ pour contribuer à un système financier plus inclusif

Le Groupe Prunay entre dans l’écosystème start-ups

De Pardieu Brocas Maffei conseille Eiffel Investment Group dans le cadre d’une levée de fonds de 40M€ par Fifteen

Bybit Wins the Best Cryptocurrency Market Exchange Award at Cryptocurrency World Expo 2022

StageZero Life Sciences Announces Availability of COC Protocol in Europe

Web3 Goes Mainstream as Pioneer Graduates Public Listing to NEO Exchange

Weird And Wonderful Casino Halls In Australia

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Alice&Bob lève 27M€ et annonce le bit quantique le plus stable au monde

Clover Finance Rebrands to CLV, Making a Move Further into the Web3 Future

Emilie de Vaucresson, spécialiste IT/IP/Protection des données personnelles, rejoint Joffe & Associés

La banque d’affaires Apm, spécialisée en fusions-acquisitions en Tech et Digital, rejoint Amala Partners

Kurma Partners vise 250 M€ pour son premier fonds de Growth

TXN Bot Set To Release Web3 Software That Automates NFT Transactions

Le pôle Transaction Advisory Service de RSM en France enregistre une forte croissance de ses activités pour 2021

Atlan Raises $50M Series B led by Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia and Insight to Build a Collaboration Hub for Data Teams

Fintech startup Money View raises $75 million in series D funding

Mé-Mé lève 1M€ pour poursuivre son développement