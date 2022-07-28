Bricknode joins NayaOne Fintech Marketplace

Bricknode’s solutions are now accessible to a diverse range of financial institutions looking to work with fintech companies and datasets to accelerate their business transformation through the NayaOne Sandpit – Digital Sandbox.



NayaOne’s Tech Marketplace is the largest fintech marketplace in Europe and gives NayaOne clients access to hundreds of APIs to build and evaluate products and services in the secure NayaOne Sandpit environment. Companies looking to offer digital investment services will now be able to test Bricknode’s investment infrastructure directly through the NayaOne marketplace.



Bricknode helps start-ups and established firms looking to offer new digital financial services through its product verticals, including Bricknode Broker which supports investment and wealth management propositions. Bricknode Broker covers a wide range of services including trading, custody, reconciliation and compliance.



Erik Hagelin, Co-CEO at Bricknode said: “We’re delighted to join NayaOne’s Fintech Marketplace and offer their clients a one-stop-shop to test new digital investment propositions. Working as part of the financial ecosystem is at the heart of what we do and we look forward to seeing the innovative solutions that NayaOne clients create.”



Director of Financial Services at NayaOne, Kris Dickinson, comments: “It’s great to be partnering with Bricknode to bring their innovative brokerage solutions to our financial institution clients. From automating back-office functions to building investment apps, they facilitate a seamless end-to-end customer experience for anyone looking to build wealth solutions.”



About Bricknode

Bricknode is a B2B-focused SaaS company that provides scalable, cloud-based software enabling financial companies to launch digital banking products at speed. The platform makes it easy for customers to build or transform almost any financial product with complete software for investment management, funds, lending, deposits and savings. The company also offers outsourcing solutions for back-office administration. Bricknode was founded in 2010 and supports financial companies globally.

bricknode.com



About NayaOne

NayaOne revolutionises innovation in financial services. We provide banks with a single point of access to hundreds of Fintechs and datasets, through our Digital Sandbox and Fintech-as-a Service offering. Regulated firms are able to discover, build, evaluate and scale with Fintechs in a matter of weeks instead of months.

Nayaone.com

