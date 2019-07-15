Bloconomic Expo bridging Malaysia’s government and global investors

articles liés
AI in Finance Summit & AI in Insurance Summit, New York: Why Attend?
Back to Futurist Conference: New speakers, Special Announcements and Free Crypto Giveaways
Blockchain Eventon Conference at Juhu Beach, Mumbai
NEXT BLOCK ASIA "Beyond Crypto" Conference Closes with Bangkok Bash
DeFiner Launches Innovative DeFi Lending Platform
This year’s Bloconomic will be officiated by Minister of Entrepreneur Development(MED), YB Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof. His attendance is a proof of the Government’s support and commitment towards recognising blockchain business and technology. MED aims to create and develop Innovation-Driven Entrepreneurs adopting the exponential entrepreneurframework; to achieve very high and fast growth, incorporating the latest exponential technological trends (Big Data,IoT and AI), psychological tools (innovative business models) and power of the crowd (crowdfunding, community building etc).
Bloconomic has received overwhelmed support by international speakers that is looking forward into tackling Malaysia’s market. They have revealed its speakers which come from all over Asia as well as some part of Europe like USA and Russia. Some well known speakers are from Onchain Custodian, Poseidon Network, ECXX, Jetcoin, DASH and LATOKEN. These speakers came from various background such as legal firm, research institute, financial services, programmer, real estate investor, advisor, lawyer and many more.
Catch some business keynote and panel discussion full of fruitful information regarding the latest trends surrounding blockchain industry and crypto market. Bloconomic also highlighted Industrial Revolution 4.0 in one of the topics that will be discussed during the conference. It is one of its effort to attract government into exploring how the industry can benefits the economy.
Malaysia is one of many countries that is serious to implement and develop blockchain technology into its country thus pulling global investors to fly in to Malaysia. Bloconomic has been the bridge towards the ecosystem since 2018 as many entities are exploring into Malaysia’s market. Furthermore, Securities Commission has registered three recognised market operators (RMO) to establish and operate digital asset exchanges (DAX) in Malaysia. This news indicate that the government has acknowledged the project and has taken it seriously.
Bloconomic Expo 2019 will once again become the place that gathers global key players from the blockchain and crypto industry into the heart of South East Asia, Kuala Lumpur. Catch the insight of the conference and exhibition by visiting their website www.bloconomic.com or visit their facebook www.facebook.com/bloconomic for latest updates.
Finyear is a media partner of Bloconomic.
