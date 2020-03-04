Blockpass Lists PASS on ECXX, Expands Growing Network of Exchanges

ECXX is a Singapore-based exchange platform with proprietary systems built for high-volume. With its vision to be the World's Leading Digital Asset Exchange, the group aims to deliver trustable and secured digital asset trading services. ecxx.com ensures discretion by protecting client assets with a world-class multi-layer security system.



Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider that provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. From the Blockpass Mobile App, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services and token purchases. PASS is the first KYC-enabled ERC-20 token, used for transacting in the Blockpass ecosystem. Exchanges that already list PASS include HitBTC, Lykke, ADAX and GlenBit, with new exchanges being announced soon.



"We are thrilled to announce yet another exchange that we have partnered with for distribution of PASS," said CEO Adam Vaziri. "PASS is the only KYC enabled ERC-20 token, meaning it is secure and completely compliant in industry where regulation is becoming significantly more prevalent. By engaging with PASS, users become part of the Blockpass ecosystem and can access exclusive offers with our service partners."



"As we enter the 11th year since bitcoin was conceptualised, we believe regulatory compliance is the missing piece in the puzzle of the journey towards institutional and mass adoption. As such, we are excited to be working with projects like Blockpass which is playing a critical role in this journey," Branson Lee, CEO of ECXX, said.



Services in the Blockpass marketplace include ADAX, Holdex, GlenBit, WAVES, Tokenomica and Korporatio amongst others. Blockpass has expanded in size and use over the past year, with the inauguration of the Blockpass Identity Lab in partnership with Edinburgh Napier University in September 2018, followed by a number of new partnerships and collaborations with companies from a variety of industries and interests. Blockpass continues to develop its digital identity protocol with updates and additions to improve the compliance experience. Blockpass is seeing rapidly increasing numbers of users in the past few months as its identity verification solution is used for ICOs, STOs and IEOs, supporting a number of successful fundraisers in the past few months. The Blockpass App is available from the App Store and Google Play.



About Blockpass IDN

Blockpass offers digital identity verification for businesses that participate in regulated industries, including crypto wallets and exchanges, virtual banks, traditional financial institutions and gaming. Blockpass provides an alternative process to cumbersome, repetitive and expensive Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) verification through an easy-to-use mobile application and seamless merchant dashboard. For individuals, Blockpass is a secure, user-centric gateway to financial services and other regulated offerings, allowing one click KYC submission. Blockpass alleviates the pain of opening new accounts and redoing KYC over and over. Registered in Hong Kong, Blockpass IDN is a joint venture of Infinity Blockchain Labs and Chain of Things. Blockpass IDN licenses its technology from the non-profit Blockpass Foundation, registered in the Isle of Man.

