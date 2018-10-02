Blockchain is here. What’s your next move?

Quotidien Finance, Crypto Daily News
              



Distributed ledger technology and digital tokens are rewiring commerce, but lack of trust may stall progress. Discover four strategies to navigate this new world.



What is the state of blockchain today? In PwC’s 2018 survey of 600 executives from 15 territories, 84% say their organisations have at least some involvement with blockchain technology. Companies have dabbled in the lab; perhaps they’ve built proofs of concept. Everyone is talking about blockchain, and no one wants to be left behind.

It’s easy to see why. As a distributed, tamperproof ledger, a well-designed blockchain doesn’t just cut out intermediaries, reduce costs, and increase speed and reach. It also offers greater transparency and traceability for many business processes. Gartner forecasts that blockchain will generate an annual business value of more than US $3 trillion by 2030. It’s possible to imagine that 10% to 20% of global economic infrastructure will be running on blockchain-based systems by that same year.

Mardi 2 Octobre 2018
