Bittrex Global to Launch All Stocks Delisted from Robinhood

articles liés
-
tZERO Announces Platform Evolution in Partnership with Prime Trust
-
Low-Code Platform Aurachain and Leading Point Form Partnership to Drive Accelerated Business Transformation in Financial Markets
-
Bit.com Integrates With Copper ClearLoop To Offer Instant Access and Zero Counterparty Risk Off-exchange Settlement
-
DIA Leverages IBM Cloud and Confidential Computing to Help Secure its Decentralized Financial Information Platform
-
SIA: Agreement with Fntech Wizkey for Trading of Credits on Blockchain
Bittrex Global (Bermuda) Ltd. announced that it has listed tokenized stocks for GameStop and AMC Entertainment as well as Nokia, BlackBerry, and iShares Silver Trust. Bittrex Global will continue to list additional stocks as other firms announce a delisting from their platforms.
This decision is motivated to ensure retail investors have exposure to stocks they may wish to trade anytime during any day of the week. Bittrex Global aims to harness the power of distributed ledger technology to enable greater financial inclusion, instant settlement of trades, and lower trading fees.
“We intend to list every stock that gets delisted from platforms like Robinhood, so that even small investors have the same opportunities afforded to multibillion-dollar financial institutions. The current situation feeds into the narrative that the financial system is rigged against the little guy. We believe blockchain, decentralization, and cryptocurrencies will finally put retail investors on a more equal footing with financial institutions who have been gaming the markets for decades,” said Bittrex Global CEO Tom Albright.
Bittrex Global’s tokenized stock offerings allow users from around the world to trade 24/7 and to buy fractionalized shares if they do not have the resources to buy whole shares.
Bittrex Global’s newly listed stocks include:
• GameStop (GME)
• AMC Entertainment (AMC)
• BlackBerry (BB)
• Nokia Corporation (NOK)
• iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
These tokenized stocks are available for all non-US investors, partiularly in countries where accessing U.S. stocks through traditional financial instruments is not possible. Tokenized stocks can be traded alongside over 250 digital coins and tokens listed on the Bittrex Global exchange.
About Bittrex Global
Bittrex Global has one of the most secure trading platforms and digital wallet infrastructures in the world, where customers can access exciting new products. Built on Bittrex’s cutting-edge technology, Bittrex Global provides a high-level experience for professional and novice customers alike.
This decision is motivated to ensure retail investors have exposure to stocks they may wish to trade anytime during any day of the week. Bittrex Global aims to harness the power of distributed ledger technology to enable greater financial inclusion, instant settlement of trades, and lower trading fees.
“We intend to list every stock that gets delisted from platforms like Robinhood, so that even small investors have the same opportunities afforded to multibillion-dollar financial institutions. The current situation feeds into the narrative that the financial system is rigged against the little guy. We believe blockchain, decentralization, and cryptocurrencies will finally put retail investors on a more equal footing with financial institutions who have been gaming the markets for decades,” said Bittrex Global CEO Tom Albright.
Bittrex Global’s tokenized stock offerings allow users from around the world to trade 24/7 and to buy fractionalized shares if they do not have the resources to buy whole shares.
Bittrex Global’s newly listed stocks include:
• GameStop (GME)
• AMC Entertainment (AMC)
• BlackBerry (BB)
• Nokia Corporation (NOK)
• iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
These tokenized stocks are available for all non-US investors, partiularly in countries where accessing U.S. stocks through traditional financial instruments is not possible. Tokenized stocks can be traded alongside over 250 digital coins and tokens listed on the Bittrex Global exchange.
About Bittrex Global
Bittrex Global has one of the most secure trading platforms and digital wallet infrastructures in the world, where customers can access exciting new products. Built on Bittrex’s cutting-edge technology, Bittrex Global provides a high-level experience for professional and novice customers alike.