Bittrex Global Announces New Trading Features

articles liés
-
Family Moving Abroad? Here's How You Can Help
-
Digital Banking Users to Exceed 3.6 Billion Globally by 2024, as Digital-Only Banks Catalyse Market
-
EY launches Baseline protocol, an open source initiative for the public Ethereum blockchain
-
Envoy teams up with Pole Star to offer vessel screening and tracking solution
-
Marshall Islands to Power World’s First National Digital Currency with Algorand and SFB Technologies
These features will be available on both the Bittrex Global website and the new mobile platform. Complementing the powerful, user friendly interface of the Bittrex Global web platform, the new features serve as part of the ongoing evolution of Bittrex Global -- to provide the most secure, flexible and advanced digital asset trading experience.
The credit card support will allow customers to use credit and debit cards to purchase digital assets on their mobile devices as well as through the Bittrex Global website. This feature will initially be introduced to customers in the UK, Germany, France, and the Netherlands, before ultimately being rolled out to all users internationally.
Conditional orders are also being added to the Bittrex Global app, allowing users to place 'stop limit' orders, an important risk management tool for customers on their trades.
In addition, Bittrex Global's customers can also benefit from a new program which allows them to share a referral code with their contacts. When a new user signs up for Bittrex Global using the referral code and completes their first trade, the referrer will earn a percentage of the commission for the trade as well as additional future trades
Bittrex Global launched last year as a secure trading platform and digital wallet infrastructure, providing a high-level experience for both professional and new digital asset customers. Based in Liechtenstein, it is the first digital trading platform to be regulated under the terms of the country's new Blockchain Act.
"We are continually working on ways to provide a better experience for users," said Stephen Stonberg, COO of Bittrex Global. "An enhanced mobile trading experience is one of our top priorities and creating this new credit card gateway is an important way of lowering the barriers to digital asset trading for new and existing customers alike. These features are the first of many we have planned that will underline Bittrex Global's ambition to provide the best and most secure platform for digital trading."
About Bittrex Global
Bittrex Global has one of the most secure trading platforms and digital wallet infrastructures in the world where customers can access exciting new products. Built on Bittrex's cutting-edge technology, Bittrex Global provides a high-level experience for professional and novice customers alike. Bittrex Global is headquartered in the Principality of Liechtenstein near the financial center of Zurich.
https://global.bittrex.com
The credit card support will allow customers to use credit and debit cards to purchase digital assets on their mobile devices as well as through the Bittrex Global website. This feature will initially be introduced to customers in the UK, Germany, France, and the Netherlands, before ultimately being rolled out to all users internationally.
Conditional orders are also being added to the Bittrex Global app, allowing users to place 'stop limit' orders, an important risk management tool for customers on their trades.
In addition, Bittrex Global's customers can also benefit from a new program which allows them to share a referral code with their contacts. When a new user signs up for Bittrex Global using the referral code and completes their first trade, the referrer will earn a percentage of the commission for the trade as well as additional future trades
Bittrex Global launched last year as a secure trading platform and digital wallet infrastructure, providing a high-level experience for both professional and new digital asset customers. Based in Liechtenstein, it is the first digital trading platform to be regulated under the terms of the country's new Blockchain Act.
"We are continually working on ways to provide a better experience for users," said Stephen Stonberg, COO of Bittrex Global. "An enhanced mobile trading experience is one of our top priorities and creating this new credit card gateway is an important way of lowering the barriers to digital asset trading for new and existing customers alike. These features are the first of many we have planned that will underline Bittrex Global's ambition to provide the best and most secure platform for digital trading."
About Bittrex Global
Bittrex Global has one of the most secure trading platforms and digital wallet infrastructures in the world where customers can access exciting new products. Built on Bittrex's cutting-edge technology, Bittrex Global provides a high-level experience for professional and novice customers alike. Bittrex Global is headquartered in the Principality of Liechtenstein near the financial center of Zurich.
https://global.bittrex.com
Chaineum : Neo Investment Banking Firm
Laurent Leloup : Conférencier & consultant blockchain
HealthTech Finance : HealthTech Investment Banking, levée de fonds
Laurent Leloup : Conférencier & consultant blockchain
HealthTech Finance : HealthTech Investment Banking, levée de fonds
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.