Bitfinex Takes Industry Lead in Compliance, Testing Notabene’s State-of-the-art Travel Rule Solution

articles liés
-
OCTO Technology lance Open Tezos, une plateforme d'apprentissage dédiée à la découverte de la Blockchain Tezos
-
Technology At The Service Of Treasury Management
-
Comment la technologie blockchain a affecté les casinos en ligne en Suisse
-
StrongNode Partners with Blockpass for KYC Provision
-
La course sans fin de la blockchain
Bitfinex has increased the volume of heavy duty servers at its Zug-based data centre amid surging demand to trade digital tokens among hedge funds, institutional investors and family offices. The expansive server capacity provides participants from incumbent markets with a level of service on a par with that provided by major stock exchanges.
The heavy duty computational power available on Bitfinex is enabling funds to translate trading strategies from conventional markets into the digital token space. Funds on Bitfinex are deploying a variety of sophisticated strategies, including High-Frequency Trading (HFT) plays such as statistical arbitrage and volatility arbitrage.
“With today’s increase in server capacity, we’ve beefed up the exchange’s front-end and back-end servers,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex. “This doubling of server capacity combined with the improvement to internal networking is likely the biggest upgrade we've had since we moved to our data center. We have an obsessive interest in technical improvement. This is the reason why hedge funds, institutional investors and professional traders are trading with us.”
As a hub for institutional investors in crypto, Bitfinex is providing a variety of proximity hosting services to meet mushrooming institutional demand. The exchange has collaborated with Market Synergy, a bespoke network solution provider, to offer institutional standard cryptocurrency connectivity, including co-location services.
“We continue to provide Bitfinex with institutional calibre digital asset connectivity,” said James Banister, CEO at Market Synergy. “Bitfinex is a recognised market leader and this significant investment in infrastructure reinforces their commitment to the institutional market. They are ideally placed to maintain their market leading position as institutional demand continues to gather momentum.”
HFT firms are able to obtain secure connectivity via a FIX feed or ISP link to Bitfinex’s digital asset gateway. Bitfinex has about 100 HFT firms from conventional financial markets active on the platform, which began taking out co-location services in 2018 when Bitfinex moved its core infrastructure from a cloud provider to a dedicated datacenter.
About Bitfinex
Founded in 2012, Bitfinex is a digital token trading platform offering state-of-the-art services for traders and global liquidity providers. In addition to a suite of advanced trading features and charting tools, Bitfinex provides access to peer-to-peer financing, an OTC market and margin trading for a wide selection of digital tokens. Bitfinex's strategy focuses on providing unparalleled support, tools, and innovation for experienced traders and liquidity providers around the world.
www.bitfinex.com
The heavy duty computational power available on Bitfinex is enabling funds to translate trading strategies from conventional markets into the digital token space. Funds on Bitfinex are deploying a variety of sophisticated strategies, including High-Frequency Trading (HFT) plays such as statistical arbitrage and volatility arbitrage.
“With today’s increase in server capacity, we’ve beefed up the exchange’s front-end and back-end servers,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex. “This doubling of server capacity combined with the improvement to internal networking is likely the biggest upgrade we've had since we moved to our data center. We have an obsessive interest in technical improvement. This is the reason why hedge funds, institutional investors and professional traders are trading with us.”
As a hub for institutional investors in crypto, Bitfinex is providing a variety of proximity hosting services to meet mushrooming institutional demand. The exchange has collaborated with Market Synergy, a bespoke network solution provider, to offer institutional standard cryptocurrency connectivity, including co-location services.
“We continue to provide Bitfinex with institutional calibre digital asset connectivity,” said James Banister, CEO at Market Synergy. “Bitfinex is a recognised market leader and this significant investment in infrastructure reinforces their commitment to the institutional market. They are ideally placed to maintain their market leading position as institutional demand continues to gather momentum.”
HFT firms are able to obtain secure connectivity via a FIX feed or ISP link to Bitfinex’s digital asset gateway. Bitfinex has about 100 HFT firms from conventional financial markets active on the platform, which began taking out co-location services in 2018 when Bitfinex moved its core infrastructure from a cloud provider to a dedicated datacenter.
About Bitfinex
Founded in 2012, Bitfinex is a digital token trading platform offering state-of-the-art services for traders and global liquidity providers. In addition to a suite of advanced trading features and charting tools, Bitfinex provides access to peer-to-peer financing, an OTC market and margin trading for a wide selection of digital tokens. Bitfinex's strategy focuses on providing unparalleled support, tools, and innovation for experienced traders and liquidity providers around the world.
www.bitfinex.com
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.