Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

Bitcoin Suisse Selects Lukka to Augment Operations and Systems

Lukka Has Been Selected to Support Bitcoin Suisse's Transactional Data Management.


Bitcoin Suisse Selects Lukka to Augment Operations and Systems
Bitcoin Suisse, Switzerland's leading crypto pioneer and trusted gateway into crypto asset investment, has tapped Lukka, the leading institutional crypto software and data provider, to support its middle and back office operations and further enhance its systems. Lukka's data and software is purpose-built for crypto and blockchain data, providing Bitcoin Suisse and its institutional client base with extensive asset coverage and reporting flexibility.

Bitcoin Suisse will utilize Lukka's Enterprise Software for its crypto transactional data management. Lukka is the only institutional-grade crypto asset data and software provider that meets technical control standards, such as AICPA SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II Service Organization Controls among other control frameworks, for all its data and software products.

Dr. Dirk Klee, CEO of Bitcoin Suisse, stated: "Bitcoin Suisse is focusing on institutional grading for its professional private and institutional clients to be at the forefront of the growing demand in this client segment. Lukka's software and data will help us to further scale our support to institutional investors, asset managers, and organizations by bridging the gap between the complexities of blockchain data and traditional business needs. This marks the beginning of an integrated technology partnership that strengthens institutional- crypto asset support in Switzerland's Crypto Valley."

Robert Materazzi, CEO of Lukka, said: "We are proud to be selected by Bitcoin Suisse as we begin to support crypto-finance and blockchain businesses in Switzerland and across Europe. Bitcoin Suisse has been a pioneer for crypto-financial services in Switzerland since 2013 and we look forward to our partnership and to drive the adoption of blockchain technology further."

About Bitcoin Suisse
Founded in 2013, Bitcoin Suisse Ltd is the Swiss crypto-finance and technology pioneer and market leader. As an enabler for the crypto and blockchain ecosystem in Switzerland, Bitcoin Suisse has been a driving force in the development of the 'Crypto Valley' and the 'Crypto Nation Switzerland'. The crypto-financial services provider offers brokerage, custody, lending, staking, payment solutions and other crypto-related services for private and institutional clients. As a member of the self-regulatory organization Financial Services Standards Association (VQF), Bitcoin Suisse is a financial intermediary subject to Swiss AML/CFT regulations. Bitcoin Suisse consists of several companies under the parent company BTCS Holding Ltd. The company is headquartered in Zug and has built a team of over 300 highly qualified experts in Switzerland and Europe. | www.bitcoinsuisse.com

About Lukka
Founded in 2014, Lukka serves the most risk mature businesses in the world with institutional data and software solutions. Lukka bridges the gap between the complexities of blockchain data and traditional business needs. Its customers include both Traditional and Crypto Asset Exchanges and Trading desks, CPA & Accounting Firms, Fund and Financial Auditors, Fund Administrators, Miners, Protocols, individuals, and any other businesses interacting with crypto assets. All of Lukka's products are created with institutional standards, such as AICPA SOC Controls, which focus on accuracy and completeness. Lukka is a global company headquartered in the United States. | For information about Lukka, visit lukka.tech

SOURCE Lukka
lukka.global

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Vendredi 18 Novembre 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Les 7 plus grands cabinets d'audit-conseil lancent La Grande Question, une consultation inédite dédiée à la jeunesse

Offre : Manager TS - Rennes - Big 4

Offre : Analyste Sénior/Associate - Restructuring/Asset Backed Finance - Paris

Offre : Analyste M&A - Boutique spécialisée en FIG - Londres

Offre : Associate M&A - MidCap - Paris (Profil TS/VBM)

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Offre de Stage Private Equity (6 mois dès que possible)

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Venture Capital - Operating Analyst (6months) @Serena - September 2022

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Stage : Quantitative Analyst (M/F)

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

OKX Appoints Experienced International Finance Lawyer Nicole Purin as Deputy General Counsel

Experteam annonce la nomination de Quentin Gauchet au poste de DAF/CFO

Freedom Finance appoints Paul Bevis as Head of Growth

Nomination de Pierre-Yves Lefebvre en tant que DAF/CFO

Laurent Dorpe, CEO et fondateur de M&A System™, s’associe à Widoowin CF et prend également la direction de Widoowin CF Asia

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Les meilleures bourses de crypto-monnaies pour investir en France

OKX Appoints Experienced International Finance Lawyer Nicole Purin as Deputy General Counsel

Bitcoin Suisse Selects Lukka to Augment Operations and Systems

Daniel Ricciardo and OKX look to the future with cyber-punk helmet takeover

Pourquoi devriez-vous choisir l’IA de BitiCodes ?

Experteam annonce la nomination de Quentin Gauchet au poste de DAF/CFO

Bitstamp secures 50th license with VASP registration in Spain

WE DO GOOD, pionnier du RBF en France, passe la barre des 10M€ de levées

Les 7 plus grands cabinets d'audit-conseil lancent La Grande Question, une consultation inédite dédiée à la jeunesse

Gate Ventures Joins Funding of Datamall Chain Foundation

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

SEBA Bank’s Crypto Asset Select Index ETP wins ‘ETP of the Year’ at the Swiss ETF Awards 2023

Next Block Expo 2022 - one of the biggest european events linking startups, investors and blockchain community

Cardano builder Input Output Global invests in the future of blockchain with $4.5M research hub at University of Edinburgh

La technologie et les talents sont les principales priorités des directeurs financiers pour 2022 et les années à venir

Forter lance Smart Claims pour permettre aux commerçants de lutter contre la fraude par rétrofacturation et augmenter leur taux de réussite

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.