Best Blockchain FinTech Solution to Win $100,000 Cash Price

The next edition of Europe’s largest blockchain startup competition is to be held on 7 November 2018 in the Crypto Valley, Zug, Switzerland. Several universities and industry partners such as LGT, Six Group and Swiss Fintech Innovations partnered with Crypto Valley-based companies inacta and Lakeside Partners.



After the success of last year’s Blockchain Competition for Insurance with over 100 applicants from over 30 countries, the next competition is open to startups working on blockchain based projects disrupting the financial industry. Industry leaders will act as jurors and advisors for the startups competing. The winners will be chosen 7 November 2018 at the Theater Casino in Zug:

• 1st prize: $100,000 funding in cash (no strings attached), 1 year office space in the Crypto Valley Labs in Zug, 1 year of comprehensive, hands-on coaching from experienced entrepreneurs, industry experts, C-level executives and investors.

• 2nd prize: 1 year in an inspiring workplace at the open space in the Crypto Valley Labs in Zug, 1 year of hands-on coaching from experienced entrepreneurs, industry experts, C-level executives and investors.

• 3rd prize: 1 year in an inspiring workplace at the open space in the Crypto Valley Labs in Zug, fundamental insights gleaned from workshops with experienced entrepreneurs, industry experts, C-level executives and investors.

The competition, organized by Zug-based firms inacta AG and Lakeside Partners, is so far partnered by the industry partners LGT bank, SIX Group, Swiss Fintech Innovations and Sicitc. Mayor academic institutions such as ETH Zürich, ETH Lausanne, University of Zürich, Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts or University, University of Basel, HWZ, ZHAW und Fachhochschule Nordwestschweiz support the event.

“I am very excited, as there is no other event like this where blockchain startups can participate and position their idea in the very heart of the Crypto Valley where the blockchain revolution is taking place”. Besides the global reach, the startups gain a lot of experience by the challenging selection process from blockchain experts, venture capitalists and top financial industry exponents. And the best of it: there are no strings attached!”, Daniel Rutishauser, Head of Blockchain Competition for Finance summarized the benefits for startups.



Startups can apply online at https://blockchaincompetition.ch until 31 July 2018.

In 2019, the Blockchain Competition for Real Estate will take place in springtime, the application will be open from October on.



About Inacta

An independent, Swiss IT consulting firm, inacta AG is located in Zug and employs more than 40 experienced digital consulting experts supporting a wide range of organisations from the insurance, banking and healthcare industries. Its clients benefit from inacta's high level of professionalism as well as its use of proven implementation methods, innovative solutions, and the most modern technologies pertaining to the digital transformation process. Reliable and trustworthy cooperation, flexibility and comprehensive professional expertise guarantee the success of each and every project undertaken. inacta is participating in the Crypto Valley Association as a founding member and is an active contributor to the continued economic prominence of Switzerlandogether with Lakeside Partners AG (early-stage Investments in technology startups) and Lakeside Business Center AG (modern office space), inacta AG makes up an integral part of an innovative entrepreneurial enterprise group.

inacta.ch



About Lakeside Partners

Based out of Zug, Switzerland, Lakeside Partners is Crypto Valley’s leading early-stage investment group, company builder and advisor with a focus on blockchain technology and its applications. By applying a by-case investment strategy and providing hands-on sparring support to the startups it invests in, the Lakeside team becomes an effective and involved partner for its portfolio companies and helps them excel. With a strong committment to developing the global blockchain startup ecosystem, Lakeside Partners is the driving force behind the worldwide incubator Crypto Valley Labs. Supporting Federal Councillor Johann Schneider-Ammann’s vision of a Crypto Nation, Lakeside Partners is leading the Blockchain Taskforce, an initiative to strengthen the excellent geopolitical position of Switzerland in the Crypto and Blockchain space. The Taskforce is launched under the patronage of the Swiss Federal Council and the cantons of Zug and Zurich. Lakeside Partners is also a founding member of the Crypto Valley Association.

lakeside.partners



About the Blockchain Competition

Teams and startups from around the world can register for the Blockchain Competition with the biggest prize ($100 000) anywhere in the world. We are on the lookout for ideas with the potential to change industries over the long term. The best ideas will be selected by a renowned jury and winners chosen during a live event held during the Blockchain Summit – Crypto Valley. The winning team will take home a cash prize of $100,000 and have the opportunity to settle in free office space in Crypto Valley, Zug. Lakeside Partners and inacta are the initiators of the Blockchain Competition in Switzerland.

blockchaincompetition.ch

