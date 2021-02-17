Quotidien Fintech, Blocktech, Newtech / Daily News
              



Mercredi 17 Février 2021

Alchemy Partners Instpower to Enable Crypto Payments Across Global Network of Power Bank Sharing Stations


Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessous est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.



articles liés
Alchemy Pay, the world’s first decentralized finance (DeFi) hybrid fiat and crypto payment solution provider, has partnered with Instpower, a global power-bank-sharing network, to enable digital payment acceptance across their charging stations.

Instpower is the world’s leading network builder of power-bank-sharing, providing power-bank rental services for all kinds of life scenes such as restaurants and cafes, so that consumers no longer need to buy, charge and carry self-owned power banks.

This partnership allows Instpower users to choose their preferred mode of payment – from cryptocurrencies to mobile wallets (such as Alipay) – when using Instpower services, unlocking easy access to mobile charging while on the move.

With global cryptocurrency adoption in its sights, Alchemy Pay has been a frontrunner in integrating crypto payments into consumers’ daily lives – leveraging advanced payment and blockchain technologies to enhance speed and security of transactions for developers and businesses.

Alongside Instpower, renowned ecommerce and payment industry leaders such as Shopify, Arcadier, QFPay and many more have already integrated with Alchemy’s payment system to drive crypto adoption to greater heights.

Alchemy, Singapore
alchemytech.io

Notez


Nouveau commentaire :
Twitter

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *
Finyear: latest news, derniers articles
Morning Newsletter
Le marché des cryptos
Finyear - Daily News
 
 
    Les meilleurs placements | Pierre Leloup - Graphiste - Webdesigner - Freelance | STO Advisory |
    Dijon et environs, courtage en prêt immobilier et rachat de crédits. Voici votre Solution Prêt.

      No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
      This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security. Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.

      Copyright Finyear (c)2006-2020. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear is prohibited. FINYEAR: ISSN 2114-5369.