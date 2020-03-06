Active.Ai makes conversational banking available to Finastra customers via FusionFabric.cloud

"Voice and messaging are greatly transforming client engagement in financial services,” said Ravishankar, Co-Founder and CEO of Active.Ai. “We are already working with Finastra customers globally, and we look forward to delivering these experiences at scale using FusionFabric.cloud capabilities."



Active.Ai helps banks and credit unions supercharge customer support by creating intelligent virtual assistants, bringing automation and insightful customer engagement while reducing support costs. Its conversational banking technology uses advanced natural language processing (NLP) and machine intelligence to enable customers to have natural dialogues over messaging, voice or IoT devices.



Key features of the app include:

• Pre-built workflows, pre-trained datasets, and pre-certified integration with Finastra for balance queries and fund transfers

• Highly customizable features including business rules, custom responses, branding

• APIs available for extending features

• Supports iOS, Android, Web apps, Facebook virtual agent and skills for Alexa and Google



Active.Ai currently services millions of monthly conversational banking sessions in 10 countries across five continents, with a very high accuracy rate. Finastra’s North American customers can now take advantage of this proven and scalable solution using pre-built integrations.



“Conversational banking is the next big thing in consumer banking, but financial institutions aren’t expected to become experts in AI in order to offer these services to their customers,” said Eli Rosner, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Finastra. “At Finastra, we are championing ‘innovation through collaboration,’ bringing our clients easy access to innovative and fully-vetted fintechs that provide the capabilities they need. For financial institutions, that means consuming the latest technologies available in the market which connect to your core Finastra systems through FusionFabric.cloud. For fintechs, it’s the ability to distribute their apps to the more than 9,000 financial institutions that use Finastra solutions, and implement with ease.”



Active.Ai will be showcasing the One by Active.Ai app at Finastra Universe New York on March 4th. Visitors to the demo pod can learn more about how it is bringing conversational AI to retail banking, as well as how Finastra’s FusionStore can bring this powerful capability to your institution.



About Finastra

Finastra is building an open platform that accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services, creating better experiences for people, businesses and communities. Supported by the broadest and deepest portfolio of financial services software, Finastra delivers this vitally important technology to financial institutions of all sizes across the globe, including 90 of the world’s top 100 banks. Our open architecture approach brings together a number of partners and innovators. Together we are leading the way in which applications are written, deployed and consumed in financial services to evolve with the changing needs of customers.

finastra.com



About FusionFabric.cloud

FusionFabric.cloud is a scalable, open and collaborative development platform built by Finastra. The secure and proven cloud platform encourages innovation, opening up the company’s core systems through APIs so that third parties can develop applications on top. Fintechs can quickly build and promote apps worldwide. Financial institutions can access or create new services, which their customers are demanding, faster.

fusionfabric.cloud

