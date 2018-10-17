7 reasons to visit the Blockchain Life 2018 forum

articles liés
On November 13 th - 14 th 2018, Sora Ventures and Sora Foundation will host their first annual conference Sora Summit at the Macau Tower in Macau.
Asia's Biggest Chainers Blockchain Week Events Returns To South Korea Early January 2019.
More than 80 international speakers are set to perform in Saint Petersburg at the largest blockchain event of the Eastern Europe.
NEXT STEP! Mars Blockchain Summit NYC to be Held on October 18, 2018
The Fourth Edition Of Block Hedge Business 2018 At Zurich Is Set To Create Ripples In The Blockchain World
1. Sensational composition of speakers.
The forum features leading international experts and major crypto companies from around the world. For the first time in Russia, world companies of the industry will gather: cryptocurrency exchanges like Okex, Huobi, Kraken and others, mining giant Bitmain, creators and top managers of cryptocurrency Nem, Bitcoin Gold, Bitcoin Diamond, leading Asian funds investing in startups, etc.
Speakers will share with participants their own ways to make money on cryptocurrencies and blockchains, the features of trading, the experience of building a successful project in the blockchain field and insights about the future of the industry.
The performances are exclusive and closed, therefore making a video in the hall is strictly prohibited. This information can be heard only in a conference rooms on the forum.
The full list of speakers on the Blockchain Life 2018
2. Global event in the industry - more than 5,000 participants.
2. Global event in the industry - more than 5,000 participants.
The Blockchain Life Forum 2018 is one of the largest global industry events. Cryptotraders, representatives of world crypto exchange, top managers and owners of leading Asian funds, owners of ICO projects, private investors, entrepreneurs from various fields, blockchain experts, blockchain developers and miners will be together at the one place these days.
This event is not only for professionals, but also for a beginner crypto enthusiasts, because most of the reports are generated specifically for a wide audience.
All in all the forum will be attended by guests from 70 countries. Large delegations are expected from Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, USA, Canada, India and other regions. Tens of participants fly on a private jets to the forum.
3. Forum will held at the best venue in Saint-Petersburg - Expoforum.
The forum will be held on the largest platform in Russia, one of the leading platforms in Europe - Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center. This is a universal platform where all the most significant events of the country are held: the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the Gas Forum and many others.
The total area of the Blockchain Life Forum is more than 15.000 square meters, which include an exhibition area, two conference rooms, a coffee break area, VIP and networking areas.
4. The largest exhibition of world companies.
The exhibition space occupies 3 thousand square meters and presents more than 120 companies in the industry. Companies include cryptocurrency exchanges, mining pools, ICO startups, blockchain projects, rating agencies, suppliers of mining equipment, etc.
If you are looking for reliable partners, customers or contractors, the forum exhibition is a universal platform for getting business contacts.
Become an exhibitor
5. Sections for all topical issues of the industry.
The program of the forum includes 11 sections on the most relevant topics of the industry at the end of 2018. Participants will find out the opinion of experts and ask questions that concern them personally. All Insights will be heard from the stage and on the sidelines of the forum.
The most important issue will be the blockchain regulation by state structures. In this section will be attended a top persons of the Russian Federation state structure and representatives of associations. Last year, Advisor to the President of the Russian Federation, German Klimenko, acted as a special guest.
The President of the Free Republic of Liberland Vit Edlichka will tell about the existence and functioning of the world's first decentralized autonomous government at the Forum.
Detailed program and list of forum topics.
6. ICO Pitch with participation of Asian and European funds.
On the second day of the forum, the representatives of ICO projects will have the opportunity to present their project to the largest Asian and European funds who came to Russia for the first time specifically on the Blockchain Life 2018.
Why is this really valuable? On average, the Road Show for the Asian region costs a few dozen, and sometimes hundreds of thousands of dollars for the ICO project. For presenting your project as part of the largest forum in Europe, Russian and European projects can attract funding by meeting with funds directly in their region.
Not surprisingly, there are literally a few empty seats for the presentation of your project.
List of funds and participation formats are available on the page.
7. Branded AfterParty.
Why is AfterParty held for? Not just for rest after two busy days of the forum. AfterParty is about visited by international speakers, funds, owners and top managers of major global projects. This is a great opportunity for informal communication, new acquaintances and insiders.
Here is one of 2017 AfterParty Blockchain Life stories:
“In 2017, in the zone for VIP participants at AfterParty, there was a trader who boasted to everyone that he bought Ripple and is expecting a 50-60% increase in the coming week. He said that the price could not break through the powerful technical level of support, rebounding 4 times from him, and now from 0.185 the quotes will go to 0.2, and then 0.25, and he will invest a lot, as he had been waiting for this reliable signal for a very long time.
After 8 days, Ripple grew by 40%. ”
Those who took advantage of the aiming, managed to fully recoup their participation tenfold. And such stories are found every year.
Full details AfterParty.
__________________________________________________________
“One meeting at the event can drastically change your life”
Sergey Khitrov, the main organizer of the Blockchain Life 2018 forum.
Tickets start from 2999 rubles, have time to buy a ticket before the SOLD OUT - https://blockchain-life.com/en/
Finyear is a media partner of the Blockchain Life 2018 forum. We will attend the forum, feel free to come to say hi there!
