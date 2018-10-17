7 reasons to visit the Blockchain Life 2018 forum

The program of the forum includes 11 sections on the most relevant topics of the industry at the end of 2018. Participants will find out the opinion of experts and ask questions that concern them personally. All Insights will be heard from the stage and on the sidelines of the forum.The most important issue will be the blockchain regulation by state structures. In this section will be attended a top persons of the Russian Federation state structure and representatives of associations. Last year, Advisor to the President of the Russian Federation, German Klimenko, acted as a special guest.The President of the Free Republic of Liberland Vit Edlichka will tell about the existence and functioning of the world's first decentralized autonomous government at the Forum.