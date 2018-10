7 reasons to visit the Blockchain Life 2018 forum

Why is AfterParty held for? Not just for rest after two busy days of the forum. AfterParty is about visited by international speakers, funds, owners and top managers of major global projects. This is a great opportunity for informal communication, new acquaintances and insiders.Here is one of 2017 AfterParty Blockchain Life stories:“In 2017, in the zone for VIP participants at AfterParty, there was a trader who boasted to everyone that he bought Ripple and is expecting a 50-60% increase in the coming week. He said that the price could not break through the powerful technical level of support, rebounding 4 times from him, and now from 0.185 the quotes will go to 0.2, and then 0.25, and he will invest a lot, as he had been waiting for this reliable signal for a very long time.After 8 days, Ripple grew by 40%. ”Those who took advantage of the aiming, managed to fully recoup their participation tenfold. And such stories are found every year.__________________________________________________________“One meeting at the event can drastically change your life”Sergey Khitrov, the main organizer of the Blockchain Life 2018 forum.Tickets start from 2999 rubles, have time to buy a ticket before the SOLD OUT - https://blockchain-life.com/en/ Finyear is a media partner of the Blockchain Life 2018 forum. We will attend the forum, feel free to come to say hi there!