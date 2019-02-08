trade.io Opens Doors to the Masses With Credit Card Deposit Solution

Initially, the solution will support the purchase of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), & Bitcoin Cash (BCH) with USD or EUR. Management of trade.io have also confirmed that more coins and currencies will be added for purchase at a later stage.



This partnership with Simplex, a leading EU-licensed payment services provider, provides a regulated and secure framework through which trade.io's client base can easily and conveniently invest or trade in cryptocurrencies. More details are available here: https://trade.io/buy-bitcoin-with-credit-card.



With this move, trade.io demonstrably provides its support to investors of traditional financial instruments who wish to access the cryptocurrency industry - an industry notorious for its high barriers of entry and complicated onboarding processes.



William B Heyn, CEO of trade.io commented: "It's no secret that newcomers to crypto are hindered by complicated onboarding processes; we endeavor to reduce barriers and responsibly provide access to the crypto world."



This introduction of fiat purchases, drastically minimizes any obstacles presented to current and potential clients on the trade.io exchange, making the company a one-stop-shop for purchasing and trading crypto.



"Since foundation, Simplex has worked with leading exchanges to make mainstream entry to the crypto world simpler. Our fraud-free payment processing solution provides crypto merchants with a risk-free way to accept credit and debit cards, making the payment process seamless and familiar for mainstream" said Nimrod Lehavi, CEO and Co-Founder of Simplex, adding that "doing so will make it easier for mainstream users to enter the crypto world, growing the industry and transforming the financial space."



About trade.io

trade.io is a next-generation financial institution based on blockchain technology, comprised of its Exchange, Consulting Services, Incubator and Liquidity Pool which allows holders of its utility token "TIOx" the ability to participate in the growth of the company. By leveraging decades of experience in the investment banking, trading, fintech and compliance and combining them with the power and transparency of the distributed ledger, trade.io has created a truly unique platform built to grow and adapt as the blockchain industry continues to mature.



About Simplex:

Simplex is a FinTech company providing guaranteed fraudless payment processing solutions. Simplex processes credit card payments with a 100% zero fraud guarantee - in case of a chargeback, the merchant gets paid by Simplex. The cutting-edge Simplex fraud prevention solution and proprietary state-of-the-art AI technology stops fraudulent transactions and allows more legitimate ones to complete payments with ease and speed while increasing conversion rates and enabling merchants to focus on their business growth.



SOURCE trade.io

